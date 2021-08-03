Back in 2015 Bentley had these five Mulsanne Grand Limousines hand assembled by Mulliner. They were painstakingly put together and shipped off to their new owner in the United Arab Emirates. For the next six years, however, the cars were never driven, registered, or used in any way. Now Bentley has retaken possession of the five rarities and plans to sell them off to new owners. Who buys something like this and then never uses it?

To make the Mulsanne Grand Limousine, Mulliner custom fabricated body and chassis work to stretch the powerful sedan by 39.37 inches in length and raise the roof by 3.11 inches to really emphasize rear seat head and leg room. All of that extra room was crafted so that four adults could sit in comfort “inspired by luxury aviation”. There are two rear-facing passenger seats so people in the back can sit face to face on their journeys. Obviously there is a champagne cooler with crystal flutes and a whiskey cabinet with crystal tumblers. Why wouldn’t there be?

Obviously these behemoths are powered by the smoothest and most luxurious 6 3/4 litre engine, making a whopping 505 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. Clearly this is for people who need to get somewhere comfortably and QUICKLY!

Some of the limo-specific things added by Muliner include multiple zone HVAC to keep each rider in a comfort micro-climate, the intercom system between the front and rear with an electrochromic dimming smart-glass partition. Each car features unique 21-inch wheels color-matched to the exterior palate of each machine.

Speaking of color palates, each of these five machines is equipped in five different color combinations. The one exemplified here is Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue exterior paint, paired with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior completed by Burr Walnut veneer. The remaining four aren’t pictured, but you’ll have to use your imagination.

Damson over Black Crystal paintwork, complemented by Damson and Twine leathers and Dark Stained Burr Walnut veneer

Onyx over Candy Red exterior, with a Hotspur and Camel interior finished with Olive Ash veneer

Rubino Red over Light Gazelle bodywork, with an interior in Fireglow and Twine leather paired with Burr Walnut veneer

A single tone Black Sapphire exterior, with an Imperial Blue and Camel interior contrasted by Dark Stained Burr Walnut veneer

If I had my pick, I’d surely get the Onyx over Candy Red limo. Sounds beautiful and elegant. Just like me.

Bentley hasn’t listed a price for these bespoke gems of luxury, but considering the now-discontinued Mulsanne ran an MSRP of about $311,000 last year it’s probably going to be an expensive proposition. Then again, you could make the case that these are depreciated assets and should sell for far less than they did in 2015, despite never having been used. When new, I’d wager these were half a mil each. Maybe Bentley would let you bundle all five for a fresh two million.

After all, you’ll need something comfortable with plenty of suspension to soak up the bumps as you plow through a crowd of proles.