The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Is Lamborghini's Naturally Aspirated V12 Finale

Photo : Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the final production Aventador, a car that’s been around since 2011. Lamborghini revealed it in full Wednesday, and said that it was lighter than an Aventador S and more powerful, too.

The Ultimae makes 769 horsepower from its 6.5-liter V12, and Lambo is going for a best-of-both-worlds sort of thing in combining what it says are the performance of the Aventador S and the “driving dynamics” of the Aventador SVJ. The Ultimae has permanent four-wheel drive, and goes zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 221 mph. Lamborghini says it will go from 62 mph to zero in just under 33 yards. The Ultimae weighs a little over 3,400 pounds without fluids, or 55 pounds less than Aventador S.

The transmission is Lamborghini’s 7-speed independent shifting rod system, which makes gear shifts in fewer than 50 milliseconds, which is basically a video game. Lamborghini also spent a lot of time thinking about aero.

Delivering the state of the art aerodynamic performance, the front splitter and open ‘mouth’ of the LP 780-4 directs additional airflow to optimize aerodynamic efficiency, engine and radiator cooling. The front bumper’s airducts and side cooling inlet reduce aerodynamic interference from the front tires and optimize wake flow to the rear radiator, with the Ultimae’s lightweight rear bumper completing the dynamic exterior and celebrating the SVJ’s track-oriented heritage. The active aero system’s rear wing moves into three positions – closed, ‘maximum performance’ and ‘maximum handling’ - dependent on speed and the drive mode selected, optimizing the car’s overall balance and working with vortex generators created in the front and rear of the chassis’ underside to maximize air flow and assist with brake cooling.

You’re getting a fast and light car, in other words, and what Lambo hopes will be the best version of the Aventador. It’s also something like a historical artifact, as this is the finale of not only the Aventador but also the naturally-aspirated V12 Lambo itself. Lamborghini did not offer pricing, but you can bet the number is somewhere in the half-million dollar range.

“It is the last of its kind: it delivers the maximum power and conclusive performance expected from Lamborghini’s current V12 engine, combined with our inimitable flagship’s design DNA,” Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

Photo : Lamborghini

