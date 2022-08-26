Are you, like me, as equally obsessed with racing as you are with astrology? Have you ever wondered — for strictly scientific reasons only — what zodiac signs dominate the racing world? Well, you’re in luck, because today, we’re checking out Formula 1's astrological signs. Yes — every single driver. Throughout history.

While I tabulated data for every driver that ever entered an F1 weekend in some capacity — that includes Friday free practice test drivers and Indy 500 entries during the period that the event was counted toward the World Championship — I’m only going to be counting the drivers who have actually raced.

And I was pretty surprised; I came into this expecting fire signs in general and Leos in particular to dominate — and I was totally wrong. With 199 drivers each, Earth and Water signs lead the charge, followed by Air signs (182 drivers) and then Fire (173).

It does make more sense, though, that Cardinal signs abound, with 281 drivers; you’d likely need to have that can-do attitude to get into the ranks of F1. Fixed and Mutable signs both boasted 236 drivers.

I’m ordering the signs from fewest drivers to most, and for brevity’s sake, I’m only listing off the more renowned drivers: World Champions and current drivers.

Let’s dig in.