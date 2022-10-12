The last time we heard from Apollo, the German boutique automaker had revealed a stunning supercar with a starting price of $2.7 million. The Intensa Emozione was powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine and had the looks to match an engine that radical. Only ten IEs will ever be produced, and two have been delivered so far. However, Apollo has already set its sights on a new project centered around a dramatically different powertrain.

Today, Apollo Future Mobility Group has revealed the G2J, an electric sports coupe. The G2J, though, isn’t a production or a concept car. The G2J has been in the works for the past two years and is serving as a development prototype for Apollo. The vehicle will help develop technologies utilized in future Apollo electric sports cars, from the electric powertrain and lightweight composite construction to connectivity and wider digital ecosystem subsystems.

Eric Ho, Apollo Future Mobility Group Chairman, said:

“This will underpin a highly exciting and anticipated suite of new electric performance vehicles. The beautiful form of this test car is just a hint of the future design of a series of performance cars that will take the Apollo hypercar DNA and apply it to create the most exciting sporting focused EVs on the planet.” “This is just the beginning and we are delighted that customers and fans of the brand from around the world will be kept informed throughout the exhaustive testing, proving and refining program that will serve as the foundation for Apollo’s ambitions to become the globe’s defining performance EV brand.”

It will be exciting to see what kind of insane electric machinery Apollo actually produces in the coming years. The G2J as a testbed might not visually represent the direction Apollo wants to head in for an EV hypercar. Though, the need to reduce aerodynamic drag could encourage smoother, more elegant designs from Apollo.

