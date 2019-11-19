The Animated Fast & Furious Show Can Be Your Late Christmas Present

We’ve been hearing talk about an animated Fast & Furious spinoff happening for some time, but now that there’s a release date, a cast, and the loose outline of a plot, I guess we can say for sure that it’s really going to be A Thing. You’ll be able to watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 26, 2019.



Vin Diesel is credited as an executive producer, but it doesn’t sound like any of the other movie actors you know from the franchise are going to be a part of this. At least, at the onset. Other EP credits on Netflix’s press release are Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick, and Bret Haaland.

Image : Netflix

That same release also lays out what the show’s about:



“Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination. Hedrick (DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender) and Haaland (All Hail King Julien) serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Diesel, Moritz and Morgan, who have all served as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious film franchise.”

Sure, why not? The F&F flicks have had pretty tenuous relationships with reality since 2Fast 2Furious, and the fact that this is animated is a great excuse to severe any remaining ties with “realism.” I’m down with flying cars or wacky cutaways or whatever, but it is a bit of a tragedy that the cars appear to be unlicensed knockoffs.

Image : Netflix

In case you’re curious about whose voicing these racin’ teens:



The cast features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Dom’s younger cousin turned spy racer Tony Toretto; Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter) as Frostee Benson, a 13-year old tech genius; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo, a master artist and natural spy; Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew; and Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Shashi Dhar, the leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R.” “The series also features an array of guest voices, including Similce Diesel as Frostee’s younger sister Sissy; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as the team’s secret agent liaison Ms. Nowhere; and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal) as local knucklehead Mitch. Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) also guest star.

I vow to watch at least one episode of this, but I’m not making any promises about sitting through it sober.