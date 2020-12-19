The All-Female W Series Announces Its First Round Of 2021 Competitors

Photo : Dan Istitene ( Getty Images )

The W Series, the all-female open-wheel series designed to highlight some of the world’s best woman racers in their progression up the racing ranks, is back for 2021 after a COVID-19-caused pause in 2020. And the first round of 18 competitors has been announced.

Advertisement

These 18 drivers are confirmed to race in 2021, but others could be added in due time, W Series reports.

Jamie Chadwick, UK, 22: 2019 W Series Champion, 2015 British GT4 Champion, 2018-19 MRF Challenge Formula 2000 Champion, 2021 Extreme E competitor

2019 W Series Champion, 2015 British GT4 Champion, 2018-19 MRF Challenge Formula 2000 Champion, 2021 Extreme E competitor Beitske Visser, Netherlands, 25 : 2019 W Series runner-up, former GP3 competitor

: 2019 W Series runner-up, former GP3 competitor Alice Powell, UK, 27 : 2010 Formula Renault BARC Champion, 2014 Asian Formula Renault Champion, GP3 competitor

: 2010 Formula Renault BARC Champion, 2014 Asian Formula Renault Champion, GP3 competitor Marta García, Spain, 20 : Former kart and Formula 4 racer

: Former kart and Formula 4 racer Emma Kimiläinen, Finland, 31 : Former Formula Ford and Scandinavian Touring Car racer

: Former Formula Ford and Scandinavian Touring Car racer Fabienne Wohlwend, Liechtenstein, 23 : Former Formula 4, Audi TT Sport Cup, and Ferrari Challenge driver

: Former Formula 4, Audi TT Sport Cup, and Ferrari Challenge driver Miki Koyama, Japan, 23 : Former F4 Japanese and Asian Championship competitor

: Former F4 Japanese and Asian Championship competitor Sarah Moore, UK, 27 : 2009 Ginetta Junior Champion, 2017 and 2018 Britcar Champion

: 2009 Ginetta Junior Champion, 2017 and 2018 Britcar Champion Vicky Piria, Italy, 27 : Former Formula Abarth, GP3, Pro Mazda racer

: Former Formula Abarth, GP3, Pro Mazda racer Tasmin Pepper, South Africa, 30 : Former Formula Ford South Africa, Volkswagen Polo Cup South Africa, and Formula Vee racer

: Former Formula Ford South Africa, Volkswagen Polo Cup South Africa, and Formula Vee racer Jessica Hawkins, UK, 25 : Former British Formula Ford and Mini Challenge UK racer

: Former British Formula Ford and Mini Challenge UK racer Sabré Cook, USA, 26 : Former SCCA National Championship Runoffs, USF 2000, Indy Pro 2000, Formula 4 United States competitor

: Former SCCA National Championship Runoffs, USF 2000, Indy Pro 2000, Formula 4 United States competitor Ayla Ågren, Norway, 27 : 2014 F1600 Champion, former USF2000 competitor

: 2014 F1600 Champion, former USF2000 competitor Abbie Eaton, UK, 28 : 2009 Production Touring Car Champion, 2014 Mazda MX-5 Supercup Champion

: 2009 Production Touring Car Champion, 2014 Mazda MX-5 Supercup Champion Belén García, Spain, 21 : Winner of the F4 Spanish Championship Female Trophy

: Winner of the F4 Spanish Championship Female Trophy Nerea Martí, Spain, 18 : Former kart racer and Formula 4 Spain competitor

: Former kart racer and Formula 4 Spain competitor Irina Sidorkova, Russia, 17 : 2018 Russian Circuit Racing Series National Junior Champion, Formula 4 competitor

: 2018 Russian Circuit Racing Series National Junior Champion, Formula 4 competitor Bruna Tomaselli, Brazil, 23: Former Formula 4 Sudamericana, Formula 4 Brazil, and USF2000 competitor.

Advertisement

One of the biggest changes made to the 2021 W Series is the fact that several races are going to take place during Formula One race weekends. The W Series race weekends are as follows:

26 June : Le Castellet, France

: Le Castellet, France 3 July : Spielberg, Austria

: Spielberg, Austria 17 July : Silverstone, UK

: Silverstone, UK 31 July : Budapest, Hungary

: Budapest, Hungary 28 August : Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

: Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 4 September : Zandvoort, Netherlands

: Zandvoort, Netherlands 23 October: Austin, USA