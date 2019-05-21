Honda’s new city car, the Honda E, is a few things: fully electric, absolutely adorable, and, as far as we know, not currently destined for America. But buyers in areas of Europe can now reserve the E in one of five colors, and Honda’s bold choices didn’t fizzle out when it came to deciding what those would be.

The E would look great in any color, but it does help that Honda got inspiration from everyone’s favorite Gatorade flavors for a couple of the choices.

Honda announced reservations for its new, rear-wheel-drive, retro-futuristic-styled EV were open in certain parts of Europe on Tuesday, including the UK, Germany, France and Norway. The UK reservation page shows that it’s currently available in five colors, with a refundable reservation fee of around $1,000 at current exchange rates: black, graphite, white, bright green and blue.

Colors on the grayscale are necessary, of course, because people are generally very boring. But the E still manages to retain its quirky looks in all of them:



Image: Honda UK

The car, which debuted at the Geneva Motor Show this year as a prototype and is based on the Urban EV Concept, is part of Honda’s goal of having 100 percent of its car sales in Europe come with electrified powertrains by 2025. Honda also claims a range of 124 miles (for reference, the Environmental Protection Agency rates the U.S. 2020 Kia Soul EV at 243 miles of range, but the E is intended as more of a city car), and a “fast charge” capability that gets the battery to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

The announcement said the E prototype got more than “25,000 registrations of interest across Europe,” and that it expects the first deliveries of the actual car to happen next year. Hopefully a good chunk of those expected buyers go for the wilder colors, but if not, the E will still be a fun sight to see on the streets.

Well, unless you’re a resident of the U.S., that is—in which case, seeing the car will just be another reminder that we probably won’t get it.