Image: Acura

Acura has not had a sporty model wearing the Type S moniker since the Canada-only Civic-based CSX Type S, which left the world in 2011. In the 8 years since Acura has spent some time developing sporty hybrid models, including the totally awesome NSX hybrid sports car, and a series of performance minded A-spec badged models. The Type S concept car, set to be unveiled during Monterey Car Week later this month, is said to be a production-ready preview of the next generation TLX.

Thursday Acura released a new 10-second teaser video for the Type S concept, showing glimpses of the car before showing off the whole thing in two weeks time. Here’s what little information we can glean in 10 seconds.

Based on the side profile, we can tell that it’s an elegant sedan with an elongated hood and a low long roofline. The rear window ends just short of a truncated rear lid. The wheels appear to be the kind of multi-spoke jobs I truly appreciate.

Advertisement

Image: Acura

The grille has a traditional Acura look to it, blending a bit of NSX with some chrome and mesh.

Advertisement

Image: Acura

Oh, and here are some exhaust tips. Two in the middle? Nope, two on each side. Sporty!

Advertisement

Image: Acura

Perhaps my favorite part is this simple three gauge mechanical cluster with white faces and a 7,000 RPM redline. I like that in a sedan.



And one further teaser image released by Acura shows off the Type S badge underneath an angular tail light that blends up into a massive rear wing. It’s a pretty wild look for what you might expect from a sedan. These little details have piqued my interest. As any good concept should. Let’s see it, Acura!

Advertisement

Image: Acura

And while we’re at it, let’s have an NSX Type R, too. Please and thanks.