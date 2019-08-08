Is yellow the best color for a car? Probably. Is the return of the original NSX’s Indy Yellow paint job now the best color option on the 2020 Acura NSX? It absolutely is.

Acura may be struggling to move buyers to take the new NSX, offering some pretty steep discounts on it and even offering to repair it in the factory it’s built in should you sideways it into something, but what Acura won’t struggle to do is convince the world that the yellow is an extremely good color for both the original and new NSX.

Advertisement

Acura considers the new paint job one of two “heritage” colors for the NSX, with Indy Yellow Pearl joining Berlina Black. The original NSX was offered with the same yellow paint job, which was originally called Spa Yellow and later called Indy Yellow in some markets.

Advertisement

Acura claims 20 percent of the original NSX built between 1997 and 2003 were painted Spa Yellow, contributing significantly to the bright poster-car status of the original icon. A different color, Rio Yellow, was offered for the car’s final two years of production.

Indy Yellow Pearl will be a $1,000 paint option on top of the NSX’s MSRP of $157,500, and you can see the full pricing breakdown over on Acura’s website. I think we might be in poster car territory again, finally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement