The 911 Will Be The Last Gas Powered Porsche

Like nearly every other automaker on the planet, Porsche has plans to transition to electric vehicles by the 2030s. In the course of that transition, e very vehicle in the brand’s lineup will become an EV, e xcept for the iconic 911. Reuters reports that the 911 will be powered by an old fashioned internal combustion engine, which is part of the reason why Porsche has committed to developing e-fuels.

Porsche’s planning a new EV SUV larger than the Cayenne and EV versions of the 718 and Macan are coming, but P orsche e-fuels team leader Karl Dums said that the brand plans to “produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine.”



The last couple of years have shown Porsche investing in e-fuel and its production. While some may get hopeful that this is going to ensure that ICE powered vehicle survive in an EV future, don’t get too excited.



Automotive and business experts said e-fuels will be used only in niche, high-end models. Major automakers will likely avoid new e-fuel models after 2035, having already committed $1.2 trillion to electrification. By comparison, e-fuel startups – focused mostly on aviation fuel – have attracted less than $1 billion in investment.

Porsche has been one of the automakers who seems to want to sell gas powered niche luxury vehicles to people as it’s pushed for an e-fuels exemption to EV mandates in the 2030s. It’s great that the 911 will still be around and powered by a gas engine. But with e-fuel going for as much as $12.90 per liter, the 911 will likely remain a low production specialty model that only gets enjoyed by a select group of people.

