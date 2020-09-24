The 508 Sport Engineered Is The Most Powerful Road Car Peugeot's Ever Built

Photo : Peugeot

Now, you may say that 360 horsepower is weak given that that’s not much more than what a base Ford Mustang makes. But you wouldn’t be Peugeot, which says the 360 horsepower its 508 Sport Engineered produces makes it Peugeot’s most powerful production road car ever. It also happens to be a PHEV.



Power comes from an inline-four coupled with two electric motors, with an electric-only range of about 26 miles, according to Peugeot, which is low but then ask yourself how long your commute really is. The 508 Sport Engineered sends power to all four wheels and, Peugeot says, will take less than seven hours to charge plugged into an ordinary wall socket, or under two hours with a 32 amp box.

Fuel economy is the equivalent of 115 mpg tested under European protocols, according to Peugeot. It calls the 508 Sport Engineered “virtuous performance,” which means sporty driving without the guilt. The 508 Sport Engineered also has almost every semi-autonomous driving aid you can think of and four different driving modes. Here’s how Peugeot describes the sport mode:

Sport: maximum power of 360 hp for ultimate pleasure! This mode also affects steering, shock absorption, accelerator pedal mapping and digital engine colouring. The combustion engine ensures that the battery is charged for maximum power at all times.

That is good for a zero to 62 mph time of 5.2 seconds, according to Peugeot, which won’t be blowing anyone’s mind but is respectable enough. This car won’t be sold in the U.S., like all Peugeots. And Peugeot didn’t name a price but I would expect something north of the £38,635.00 the top trim GT version goes for.

The Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered is for parents, I suppose, or anyone who wants something reasonable for commutes and something ridiculous for all other times. Because it’s easy to forget in this age of cheap power how powerful 360 hp really is.

Also, the green is ace.

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

Photo : Peugeot

