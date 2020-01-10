The 268-HP 2020 Toyota GR Yaris Is The Wildest Rally Special In Years

All image credits: Toyota

It’s finally here. The puffed-up, pissed-off, rally-inspired 2020 Toyota GR Yaris. And it comes with three pedals because of course it does. Perhaps there is a god.



Unveiled today at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris rides on a newly dedicated, four-wheel drive version of Toyota’s TNGA platform. It uses the front end of Toyota’s GA-B small cars platform and the rear of the GA-C platform , which underpins the Corolla, according to a press release. That 4WD system normally has a base front/rear torque split of 60:40. In sport mode, the car becomes more rear-biased with a 30:70 split. In track mode, the base setting is 50:50.

Developed from Toyota’s experience in the World Rally Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing built the GR Yaris “from scratch” and gave it a super rigid but balanced body and optimized front- and rear-suspension geometry, according to another press release.

And it sounds like Toyota has lightened the thing considerably; the GR Yaris has an aluminum hood, trunk lid and door panels. The roof panel is made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. The whole thing weighs just 1,280 kg (2,822 pounds) and the roof’s been lowered by 91mm.



The engine choices include a nasty-sounding turbocharged, 1.6-liter, direct-injected inline-three that uses lightweight moving parts in the turbocharger, air intake and exhaust system. Making 272 PS (268 horsepower) and 273 lb-ft of torque , Toyota claims it has the world’s highest output for a three-cylinder engine. And at 167.5 HP per liter, those claims could hold water. By contrast, a Ferrari 488 GTB makes 169.4 (nice) HP per liter . (Toyota’s Japanese media release notes this power output is for the Japanese version. The European version is rated at 257 HP.)

All that’s hooked up to a six-speed manual.

The brakes include 356mm, grooved front discs with four-pot calipers. Customers can further upgrade the car with an optional Circuit Pack, which gives you a Torsen limited-slip differential on both axles, a performance-tuned suspension, 18-inch forged alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport 4s 225/40R18 tires .

It’s doubtful this wondrous thing will ever make it to our shores, but Toyota reports the special first editions will cost ¥3.96 million (approximately $36,000) and ¥4.56 million (approximately $42,000) .

For a Yaris, that isn’t cheap. But just look at it! It’s like a bulldog rally car with sky-high, beefy arches. That three-cylinder has got to be super hyped-up and buzzy. The manual will just make it better.

Do everyone a favor if you’re seriously considering this. Get the red one.

