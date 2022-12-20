It’s not the most spacious or luxurious vehicle in the lineup, but the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover has still been a popular choice for buyers who want something small and affordable with a bit of extra ride height. It’s also unabashedly fun to drive in N form and a solid value proposition if you get the electric version. Now, Hyundai’s taken the wraps off the newly redesigned version for 2024.

One of the first things that jumps out about the 2024 Kona is the LED light strip that stretches across the entire front end. Do you like the 2023 Ford Escape but wish it had even more light bar? The new Kona could be for you. The actual headlights, meanwhile, sit lower down partially disguised in the fenders. Around back, you get a similar horizontal strip of LEDs that echo the front with the taillights located on the fenders.

Advertisement

And while the top photo shows the Kona with black fenders that don’t match the body color, that appears to be only one version. Other Konas are shown with painted fenders. So if you’re not a fan of that particular style choice, don’t worry. This isn’t the Toyota bZ4X all over again. The new Kona is also bigger than before, growing nearly six inches in total. It’s also about an inch wider and gains about 2.5 inches in the wheelbase.

Inside, the cabin appears to also be all new and looks open and spacious. Hyundai only provided one photo of the interior, so we can’t say much about it, but the release did say the Kona will get twin 12.3-inch digital displays, one for the digital gauge cluster and the second for the infotainment system. Additionally, the shifter has been moved to the steering column, which is nice to see. More column shifters, please.

As far as powertrains go, Hyundai left out a lot of details. We do know it will be offered in EV, hybrid, and internal combustion-only configurations, but specs such as power, range, and fuel efficiency are still a mystery. And while there will be an N-line version, there’s still no word on whether or not the Kona N will return for round two.

Advertisement

According to the release, we can expect more of those details to be revealed “in the coming months.”