Let’s be honest and say that the Chevy Trax hasn’t been the most memorable vehicle to come out of GM. I’ve driven one, and it was like licking an envelope with bad-tasting glue: you remember it for the bad taste it left in your mouth, and you hope you don’ t have to ever do it again. Chevy seems to be wanting to leave an impression on buyers with Trax for 2024, as the second- smallest crossover in their lineup receives a much-needed redesign that should have it flying off dealer lots.

The exterior design seems to take cues from both the smaller Trailblazer and the larger Blazer. From razor-like headlights and LED DRLs to the honeycomb grill and taillights that run into the side fenders, its all aggressive. In a good way though. “The bold exterior and tech-forward interior design of the all-new Trax redefines what an entry-level vehicle can be. It demonstrates that modern, stylish design doesn’t have to come at a premium.” Those were the words of Phil Zak, Chevy’s executive design director, regarding the Trax’s design. It went from this:

To this:

The result is a crossover that’s four inches lower, 11 inches longer, and two inches wider than the outgoing generation. Chevy says this results in more rear legroom and cargo-carrying capacity.



The interior gets the same dramatic redesign as well. Much needed. Following the trend of big screens everywhere, the Trax gets a standard eight-inch touchscreen while LT trims and up get an 11-inch screen.

The lineup follows other Chevy crossovers, mainly the Trailblazer and Blazer, in its trims. The Trax will be available in LS, 1RS, LT, 2RS and ACTIV trims. Each trim has its own unique trim and accent. From Chevy:

LT features black seats with Sky Cool Gray accents

2RS features red accents on the seats and a racing-inspired flat-bottom steering wheel

ACTIV features Evotex seats with yellow accents

RS and ACTIV trims feature black bowtie emblems

The downside of this all-new redesign? Chevy took a step back with the engine. It’s new, but it’s both smaller and has less power than the outgoing engine. The current Trax is powered by a 1.4-liter Ecotech turbo I4 that puts 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. That’s paired with a six-speed auto. The 2024 Trax gets a 1.2-liter turbocharged Ecotech I3. It has 137 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque paired with a six speed auto. Good luck merging.

The 2024 Chevy Trax is set to go on sale next spring starting at $21,495; $23,195 for 1RS; $23,395 for LT; $24,995 for 2RS and ACTIV.

