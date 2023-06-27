The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Makes 312 HP

BMW's sportier X1 starts at $50,895 including destination

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive
Photo: BMW

If you’re in the market for an entry-level crossover from a luxury brand, it’s hard to do better than the BMW X1. It’s not on the same level as the X3, but at the same time, its base price is about $7,000 less than the X3's. But let’s say want something small that offers a little more performance than the X1 xDrive28i’s 241 hp and 6.2-second zero-to-60 time. That’s where the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes in.

Watch
It’s So Long To Steve’s BMW G 310 GS
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Join Us In Welcoming Steve's Real Sketchy New-ish BMW Motorcycle
Friday 11:10AM
What Car Should You Buy: An SUV With Some Horsepower Dammit
February 15, 2023

Styling-wise, it’s still an X1, so your opinion of the X1 M35i’s design will depend mostly on what you think of the regular X1. But we’d at least argue that the sportier bodywork and M accents, as well as the spoiler and quad exhaust, make it look better than the base version. Similarly, the interior changes are appreciated but far from revolutionary. We’re sure the sport seats are nice, although we could do without the illuminated M badge on them.

Advertisement
2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive interior
Photo: BMW

The bigger story with the X1 M35i is what’s under the hood. In this case, it’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, it sends its power to all four wheels and features a manual limited-slip differential up front. Add in a standard adjustable M suspension, optional upgraded 15.2-inch brakes and 19-inch lightweight alloy brakes, and the M35i should be significantly more fun to drive than the regular X1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As far as performance figures go, BMW says the X1 M35i xDrive will hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, a full second quicker than the base model. It will also top out at 130 mph, but if you spring for the optional 20-inch wheels with performance tires (as opposed to the standard all-seasons on the regular wheels), the top speed increases to 155 mph.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive
Photo: BMW

Pricing for the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive starts at $50,895 including destination, which is about in line with the slightly less-powerful Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. Incidentally, the GLA 35 also has an identical zero-to-60 time. The X1 M35i will go on sale in the U.S. this October.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive seats
Photo: BMW