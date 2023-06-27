The 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive Makes 312 HP

If you’re in the market for an entry-level crossover from a luxury brand, it’s hard to do better than the BMW X1. It’s not on the same level as the X3, but at the same time, its base price is about $7,000 less than the X3's. But let’s say want something small that offers a little more performance than the X1 xDrive28i’s 241 hp and 6.2-second zero-to-60 time. That’s where the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive comes in.

Styling-wise, it’s still an X1, so your opinion of the X1 M35i’s design will depend mostly on what you think of the regular X1. But we’d at least argue that the sportier bodywork and M accents, as well as the spoiler and quad exhaust, make it look better than the base version. Similarly, the interior changes are appreciated but far from revolutionary. We’re sure the sport seats are nice, although we could do without the illuminated M badge on them.

The bigger story with the X1 M35i is what’s under the hood. In this case, it’s a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, it sends its power to all four wheels and features a manual limited-slip differential up front. Add in a standard adjustable M suspension, optional upgraded 15.2-inch brakes and 19-inch lightweight alloy brakes, and the M35i should be significantly more fun to drive than the regular X1.

As far as performance figures go, BMW says the X1 M35i xDrive will hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, a full second quicker than the base model. It will also top out at 130 mph, but if you spring for the optional 20-inch wheels with performance tires (as opposed to the standard all-seasons on the regular wheels), the top speed increases to 155 mph.

Pricing for the 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive starts at $50,895 including destination, which is about in line with the slightly less-powerful Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. Incidentally, the GLA 35 also has an identical zero-to-60 time. The X1 M35i will go on sale in the U.S. this October.