Volkswagen of America has announced pricing for the 2023 ID.4, and it’s coming in at a lower price. The 2023 ID.4 will start at an MSRP of $37,495 , while previous year models started at $41,230 before federal tax incentives.

The lower price is largely due to a new lower-capacity 62 kWh battery. Also, the ID.4 is now assembled in the United States at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, instead of its facility in Zwickau, Germany, where it was previously assembled. The new base price is just about $2,500 more than the rumored price point of $35,000. However, a potential federal tax credit of up to $7,500 will easily make up that difference — and a little more.

The entry-level Volkswagen ID.4 Standard’s 62 kWh battery will provide a manufacturer-estimated 208 miles of range. The rear-wheel-drive electric crossover SUV will also produce 201 horsepower from a single motor.

The ID.4 Standard still includes all of the base exterior and interior features that you would expect from VW. A 12-inch infotainment display with voice control, dual-zone Climatronic climate control, multi-color ambient lighting and manual heated seats in the cabin. There’s also KESSY advanced keyless entry and Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE suite of advanced assistance technology.

I could go on and on about features, but really, it ’s safe to say that the Standard may be a more-affordable ID.4, but it’s not an inferior ID.4.

Volkswagen will offer the ID.4 in three different trim levels, Standard/Pro, S and S Plus. Again, the primary difference between Standard and Pro is the battery. The ID.4 Pro features the 82 kWh battery and starts at $42.495. The larger capacity increases the electric crossover’s range to 275 miles, while also allowing for all-wheel drive to be included as an option. The Pro AWD’s front-mounted motor increases maximum power output up to 295 horsepower. The Pro AWD starts at $46,295. All-wheel drive will be offered as an option for higher trim levels as well.

The S and S Plus trim levels mainly offer improved features for the interior. Though, there are a few major exterior differences at these trim levels. ID’s distinctive accent lighting is included from the front lightline to the light VW badges front and rear. Also included are 20-inch wheels and a panoramic fixed glass roof . Inside, there are 12-way power seats, a heated steering wheel and detailed leatherette upholstery. At the high end of the trim range, the Volkwagen ID.4 AWD Pro S Plus will start at $53,995.

When the Volkswagen ID.4 Standard reaches dealers this fall, it will certainly be an interesting choice for many buyers looking for a slightly more affordable electric crossover SUV.