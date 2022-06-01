The Toyota GR86 is getting a bright update as a limited edition with the aptly named 2023 Toyota GR86 Special Edition. Or, the GR86 SE for short, with bright orange “Solar Shift” paint exclusive to this special edition and a throatier cat-back exhaust .

Mechanically, there isn’t much different about this new special edition. The GR cat-back exhaust doesn’t seem to offer an increase in power (at least, Toyota’s announcement didn’t say anything about increased power or torque), but it does offer “black chrome” exhaust tips. And hey, more sound is better, especially in a sports car like this.

If you ask me, the GR86 was always a special car to begin with. In 2022, it’s one of few rear-wheel drive sport cars available with a manual transmission and a limited-slip differential . It places an emphasis on handling and not just raw power.

The GR86 is a so-called momentum car, b ut that can make for a ton of fun on the track . Hell, the 2023 GR86 SE even comes with a free one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association — not the rocket-ship NASA, but the one for track-day lovers. The GR86 Special Edition will be limited to just 860 units in the U.S., sold as 2023 model year cars. There’s no word on pricing yet, but it’s based on the GR86 Premium, so will cost at least as much as that one, which starts at $30,300.