If there’s one problem with the Ram TRX, it’s that it’s not nearly expensive enough. Drive a Ford Raptor R, and everyone who sees you will know you spent six figures on a pickup truck. But a Ram TRX? It starts at a mere $85,685. Absolutely embarrassing. Imagine showing up at Costco in that thing looking like a peasant who couldn’t afford a nicer truck. Thankfully, Ram has fixed that problem with the 2023 TRX Havoc Edition.

Named presumably for all the pedestrians you’ll splatter while driving it, the Ram TRX Havoc Edition comes in a color called Baja Yellow that should make it easier to find in the parking lot. You get a graphics package, 18-inch black wheels, yellow interior accent stitching, and a yellow truck on the driver display. But if you thought the increased price might also mean more power, you would be wrong.

Instead, you get a lot of otherwise expensive options as standard. The TRX Havoc Edition includes the Advanced Safety Group ($995), Bed Utility Group ($945), Carbon Fiber Package ($1,295), and the Level 2 Equipment Group ($10,295). Add those options to the regular TRX, and you’re already knocking on the door of $100,000 for your truck before dealer markups.

That does, however, mean the Havoc Edition comes well-equipped (as it should be for that price). Those options add a list of features that is too long to list here but includes a panoramic sunroof, a spray-in bedliner, a leather and carbon fiber steering wheel, adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a head-up display, nicer interior materials, rain-sensing wipers, a surround-view camera system, and automatic emergency braking.

Considering the Ram TRX weighs almost 6,500 lbs and is more than 6'7" tall, we appreciate Ram including the emergency braking. It should really probably be standard on all TRXs, but at least with the bright yellow paint scheme, the children in that crosswalk will definitely see you coming.