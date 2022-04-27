Thirteen years ago, Porsche introduced a limited-run 911 meant to evoke memories of the classic Carrera RS 2.7. It had subtle gray paint, a ducktail spoiler, and a unique hood and double-bubble roof. It was called the Sport Classic, and it teased North American enthusiasts with thoughts of what could be.

Not any more. For 2023, the 911 Sport Classic comes to North America.

Just as the 2010 Sport Classic was largely based on the Carrera S, the 2023 Sport Classic is based on the Turbo S — though, with its comparatively limited 543 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque (down 97 and 148 from the Turbo S, respectively) it seems closer in spec to the 911 Turbo. Unlike both, however, the Sport Classic will only be available with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Back are the ducktail spoiler, double-bubble roof, and unique hood, though this time each piece is made from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. The rear fenders are similarly unique to the Sport Classic, lacking the intakes placed ahead of the rear wheels on the Turbo and Turbo S. Instead, air is pulled in from just ahead of the spoiler, like in Porsches of old.



But while the Sport Classic’s exterior upgrades are nice, the interior is a masterpiece. Light leather and houndstooth upholstery, paired with wood accents, make for a cockpit that finally shows the 911 R up. Porsche will also sell you a Sport Classic with plain black leather, but know that if you tick that option box I will personally hunt you down and demand that you apologize. In this house, we respect houndstooth.

The 2023 911 Sport Classic will correct its predecessor’s gravest error by coming to the United States, but Porsche will only build 1,250 cars globally. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but this is a limited-run Porsche that includes the opportunity to purchase a fancy watch. If you’re in the market, the cost won’t matter.