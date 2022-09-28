Nissan has finally dropped pricing for its second EV, the Ariya crossover. Including a $1,295 destination charge, the Ariya will start at $44,485. And it only goes up from there. A fully loaded Ariya Platnium tops $60,000.

In total, there are six trims to choose from with the Ariya. Those trims are divided up between front or Nissan’s fancy new all-wheel drive system called e-4ORCE. Nissan describes this system as a “ 100% electric all-wheel drive system that optimizes power output and braking for exceptional smoothness and stability on nearly all road surfaces with a nearly 50/50 weight distribution.”



Nissan went the unnecessary route with the trim names of the Ariya: base Engage, Venture, Evolve, Empower, Premier, Engage, and top-line Platinum. Depending on the trim you’ll get either a 63 kWh battery or an 87 kWh battery with power output ranging from 214 to 389 horsepower. Well, not exactly, as the smaller battery is only available on the base Engage with front or all-wheel drive.

Range varies as well. If you’re not a big spender and only want the base trim, you’re going to have to deal with the least range at 216 miles. Evolve, Empower and Premier trims all get 289 miles of range while the Venture gets the most range at 304 miles.

While the Ariya isn’t cheap it does come with a good amount of standard features. Like all EVs now there’s the usual huge screen in the form of dual 12.3-inch displays, the usual suite of driver safety assistance, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

The Ariya is set to go on sale this fall. Front-wheel drive models are coming first with e-4ORCE models coming later.

