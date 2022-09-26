Mitsubishi may have one of the saddest lineups in all of the automotive industry right now , but the company is throwing everything it has at the new Outlander PHEV. All new for 2023, it comes with a much higher starting price this time around. Including a $1,345 destination charge, the ‘23 Outlander PHEV now starts at $41,190.



Mitsubishi says the Outlander PHEV is the “pinnacle of Mitsubishi engineering.” They may be right. A 2.4-liter Atkinson cycle I4 gets paired with a 350-volt, 20 kWh battery pack. Mitsubishi says this gives the Outlander PHEV an all-electric driving range of 38 miles. When combined with the 14.8-gallon fuel tank, it can get 64 MPGe and a combined 420 miles of driving range. Pretty impressive.



That whole setup gets paired with the company S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control). Mitsubishi says that this is a new generation of the company’s all wheel drive setup. It utilizes the ICE engine and a front electric motor to drive the front wheels while a rear-mounted electric motor drives the rear wheels. Total combined system horsepower is 248 and 332 lb-ft of torque.



The Outlander PHEV can support fast charging as well. Mitsubishi says with the DC fast charger, the Outlander PHEV can get to 80-percent charge in as little as 38 minutes. Mitsubishi makes the claim that the Outlander PHEV is the only non luxury hybrid that offers fast charging. This is a pretty big claim to make. But given that most information online either lists only the fastest charging EVs or a guide to charging EVs and PHEvs, it was hard to pin down whether or not this was true.



If you’re interested, depending on where you live in the country there may be a bit of a wait. The 2023 Outlander PHEV is set to go on sale in certain markets in November with the company saying “later availability” for the rest of the country.

