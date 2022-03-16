There is the EQS Sedan, a car which you can buy right now in America, which is the electric version of the S-Class, but there is also the EQS SUV, which is coming, and is more or less the electric version of the GLS, a car with a different name. Mercedes, in any case, released photos Tuesday of the interior, which is suitably over the top.

This might not normally warrant a separate press release, or even a separate blog, but the thing about EVs is that there are fewer features to market given that the car is a slightly simpler machine without the internal combustion engine, which means that automakers are going to be harping about car interiors and aerodynamics, and driver assistance systems, and brakes and suspension a whole lot more with all of their new EVs, because there is an internal-combustion-engine-sized hole to fill and marketing needs to fill it. And, actually, who am I kidding, an automaker like Mercedes absolutely would do a separate release for a car interior, indeed has, because it is Mercedes, where no detail is spared.

So, anyway, let’s have a look at this one, about the EQS SUV interior, which Mercedes also at one point, confusingly, compares to the GLE, which is smaller than the GLS, the car which, on paper the EQS SUV is more spiritually related.

There is, first off, that optional MBUX display, which we first saw last year in a major amping up of the big screen race. The EQS SUV will have it as an option as well . It is very large.

From Mercedes:

The interior design pursues a consistent vision of digitalization, expressed most impressively by the optional MBUX Hyperscreen, first launched in the EQS sedan. This 56-inch curved screen sweeps nearly the entire width of the vehicle cabin. The MBUX Hyperscreen includes the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design. This blends perfectly with the extreme proportions of the band above it incorporating the distinctive air-conditioning vents, and the seemingly free-floating center console below. The 12.3-inch OLED display provides the front passenger with their own display and control area, making journeys more enjoyable and entertaining. Within the framework of the country-specific legal regulations, passenger are able to watch content such as video-streaming or TV when the vehicle is in motion. This is because Mercedes-EQ uses an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: if the camera detects the driver looking at the front passenger display, the display will automatically dim dynamic content.

This system of letting the passenger watch TV while a camera keeps track of the driver’s eyes and dims the content if the car thinks the driver is also possibly watching TV, will be interesting to see in practice, not least of which because, as described, it would seem to remedy the situation too late, after the driver has already been distracted. But I digress. Moving on, I’m sure you’re wondering if the EQS SUV can fit four golf bags. There is good news. In some versions, it can.

A blend of innovative and traditional materials and colors give the interior of the EQS SUV an exceptionally progressive, lounge-like ambience. Seven carefully balanced color combinations enhance the generous feeling of space, while fine leather and genuine wood create a warm tactile experience. One particular highlight is the innovative hybrid trim made from magnolia wood and stainless steel. Tiny holes shaped like Mercedes-Benz stars are laser-cut into the wood, with the steel sheet pressed into them from behind to produce a beautiful and modern inlay effect. The level of precision and high-end finish marks a first for this sector. The versatility of the interior underscores its SUV credentials: The interior of the EQS SUV accommodates the multi-faceted lifestyles of families, hobbyists and adventurers alike. Highlights include rear-seat entertainment, a wealth of storage space and, of course, two individual third-row seats. In fact, the height of the third-row seats means the seating position is even more comfortable than in the GLE. Depending on whether it is the five- or seven-seat version, the luggage compartment of the EQS SUV offers room for up to four golf bags.

Mercedes says that there is also a unique scent made for the car, something called “No.6 MOOD mimosa”, which “has an earthy fragrance tinged with subtly sensual hints,” to get you in the mood for brunch and fucking I guess, while driving, like all the best scents do.

T he full reveal will be April 19 with no word yet when deliveries might start, but it will be built in Alabama. In the meantime, I’ll be continuing to investigate what is going on with electric Mercs’ naming situation, as I realize EQGLS is a lot of letters but so is EQS SUV; surely we can figure out some kind of compromise here.

