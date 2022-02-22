The outdoorsy crossover push continues. Mazda has finally released pricing and trim details of its newest crossover, the CX-50 — and with a starting price of $28,025, it’s cheaper than I thought it would be.

Before I get into the details, a brief note on the pricing. That $28,025 (and all the other pricing listed here) includes the $1,225 destination charge. Mazda says the starting price is $26,800, but that’s just a marketing gimmick — a way to make the vehicle seem cheaper than it is. The destination charge isn’t optional, so I’m including it.



The CX-50 will be available with two engines. Buyers will get to choose between either the base 2.5-liter 187 horsepower I4 or the 2.5-liter turbo with 256 horsepower (that drops to 227 horses if you use 87 octane fuel). Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic and standard AWD. Of course, with the off-road nature of the CX-50, there are selectable drive modes Mazda calls Mi-Drive. Depending on the package you choose, you’ll be able to choose between Sport, Offroad, and Towing modes. Mazda says the CX-50 can tow up to 3,5000 pounds with certain packages.



Speaking of the packages, there are nine. The base naturally aspirated engine makes up six of the packages:



2.5 S : $28,025

: $28,025 2.5 S Select : $29,425

: $29,425 2.5 S Preferred : $30,725

: $30,725 2.5 S Preferred Plus : $33,165

: $33,165 2.5 S Premium : $35,625

: $35,625 2.5 S Premium Plus: $37,625

The base CX-50 comes nicely equipped. You get a standard eight-inch touchscreen, eight-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a driver safety assistance suite. But you have to spend more if you want the nice goodies, of course. A panoramic moonroof isn’t even available until you get to the Preferred Plus package for instance.



For those wanting more power, the turbo engines make up the last three of the packages for the CX-50. To get that engine, you’re going to have to spend almost $40,000:



2.5 Turbo: $37,625

$37,625 2.5 Turbo Premium : $40,775

: $40,775 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus: $42,775

There is a special edition package that sits above the 2.5 Turbo’s Premium Plus package. In what I’m assuming was shown to the public when it debuted, it’s called the Meridan Edition. Mazda says that Meridan “embodies the outdoor, adventurous nature of the CX-50” by coming with things like 18-inch all-terrain tires, some kind of garnish on the side rockers and headlights, hood graphics, and outdoor accessories they didn’t give details on yet. While Mazda hasn’t given a specific on-sale date for the CX-50, it should start arriving at dealers soon.

