Kia has released pricing for the first ever Kia Sportage PHEV. Its MSRP starts at just under $40,000 for the most efficient and most powerful version of the Sportage you can buy. Kia has the Toyota RAV4 Prime in its sights.

Only two trims of the Sportage PHEV are available. The base Sportage PHEV is the X-Line with AWD that starts at the aforementioned $39,785 price. The top trim is the Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD, which starts at $44,285. Both of these prices include the $1,295 destination charge that Kia and other automakers like to exclude.

While Kia has previously offered the Sportage with a turbocharged engine in the past, this new Sportage PHEV will be the only way you can get a turbocharged engine in the Sportage lineup. Trust me, I asked Kia about this directly, and they confirmed it. A 66.9 kW electric motor gets paired with a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4. Total output is 261 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.



Kia is targeting 34 miles of all-electric range and 84 MPGe; it says that with a level 2 charger and its onboard 7.2 kW charging cable, it can replenish the Sportage’s battery in two hours. That’s slightly less time than it takes to fully recharge the RAV4 Prime, which takes 2.5 hours. That’s the only thing the RAV4 Prime lags behind in, however. It comes out slightly ahead in every other metric: it makes 304 total system hp, gets 42 miles of all-electric driving range, and has an EPA rating of 94 MPGe.



Thats all OK, though, because in the Sportage PHEV, you’ll have more room and look better driving it than the RAV4. While some may find the Sportage’s styling a bit much, I think it looks cool. Plus the Sportage PHEV gets a cool matte black-like color option for the exterior. You also get best-in-class cargo room and rear seat space. That’s along with all the other tech and features you’d expect from Kia. From the nearly 25 inches of dash screen to a full suite of driver safety aids. Don’t forget the industry’s best warranty.



The 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV is on sale now. If you can find one.

