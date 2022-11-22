Honda calls the fourth generation of the Pilot the most powerful and largest Honda SUV ever. I t certainly looks to be true. The Japanese automaker has gone to some pretty good lengths to move the Pilot away from its unibody underpinnings to show that it can be boxy, big, and rugged like a proper SUV. The larger design comes an equally large price that’s right in line with Honda’s competitors, starting at $40,445.

That $40,445, includes a $1,295 destination charge, for the base Pilot Sport. Standard features for the base model include things like a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tri-zone climate control, and heated seats.

The next trim up, the EX-L, builds on Sport and has pricing that ranges from $43,245 for an eight-passenger with front-wheel drive to $45,645 for a seven-passenger EX-L with all-wheel drive. It comes standard with features such as leather seating, a nine-inch touch screen, wireless phone charger, and chrome exterior trim.

Pilot Touring starts at $47,745; $49,845 with all-wheel drive. This package includes standard eight-passenger seating, a multifunction middle seat that’s both stowable in the floor and removable, and a pano roof, something Honda says is the only eight-passenger vehicle in its class with it.

TrailSport is the biggest news in the Honda lineup — introduced last year on the third-gen Pilot and upgraded with more capability on the 2023 . Starting at $49,645, it comes with off-road suspension with an inch more of ground clearance, steel skid plates, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, an off-road camera called TrailWatch and an exclusive exterior color Diffused Sky Blue.



The top of the lineup, the Pilot Elite, starts at $53,325 . It comes with perforated leather seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a color HUD display, a black mesh grille, and the same TrailWatch camera system as the TrailSport.



All trims, even the TrailSport, come with the same 3.5-liter 285 horsepower V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission. However, if you’re looking for all-wheel drive, tack on a hearty $2,100 on the Sport, EX-L, and Touring trims; it’s standard on Trailsport and Elite. Buyers can also choose between seven and eight-passenger versions, but only on EX-L trims where it’s a $300 option.

If you’re interested in the new Pilot, it’s set to start arriving at dealers across the country in December.

