Genesis has finally released pricing for its version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5/Kia EV6, which it calls the Genesis GV60. Though it’s set to go on sale soon, it will only be sold in a few states initially: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and California. And the starting price is surprisingly attractive for a luxury EV.



Buyers will get to choose between two versions of the GV60. Base GV60s will be called the Advanced trim and will start at $58,890. That gets you a 77.4 kWh battery, plus 74 kW front and 160 kW rear electric motors for a total combined output of 314 horsepower and 248 miles of range. This is a change; initially, Genesis said base GV60s would be rear-wheel drive. But Genesis is all about the value for your money, so you get plenty of standard features like heated and cooled front seats, 20-inch wheels, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.



If you want even more luxury and power, you can jump to the next and last trim — but it’s a huge, because the GV60 Performance starts at $67,890.

That jump gets you more power on two fronts. The Performance trim comes with 429 horsepower and a Boost mode that ups that figure to 483 hp for a short period of time, though Genesis didn’t say how long it lasts. You also get a drift mode for some strange reason. I mean it’s cool, but this is a small luxury EV crossover. Who would want to drift it?

You do also sacrifice some range for the performance tradeoff as the range drops to an estimated 235 miles.



On the features front, the Performance trim comes with Nappa leather seating, 21-inch wheels, and an available facial recognition system that will allow owners to unlock the GV60 with their faces. It’s similar to Face ID on iPhones but for your car.



Charging for both should be easy. Using DC fast charging capability, Genesis says the GV60 can go from 10 t0 80 percent in as little as 18 minutes with a 350kW charger. If you’re in a hurry, the same 350kW charger can get you 60 miles in five minutes.

The GV60 should be an interesting entry into the EV market, even though its weird in-between size (at 177.8 inches long, its bigger than a Hyundai Kona but smaller than a Hyundai Tuscon) might be off-putting to some, along with its “is it a crossover or a tall hatchback?” styling.

