When Chevrolet revealed the 2023 Z06, it came with a wealth of performance figures: 3,434 pounds, 2.6 seconds to 60, and 670 horsepower out of the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 ever built. One figure, though, was conspicuously absent from the deluge of data: a quarter mile time. Now, thanks to a leak on CorvetteForum, our curiosities can be laid to rest. The 2023 Corvette Z06 will run the quarter in 10.6 seconds.
The number was revealed in a photo posted to CorvetteForum by user Z0Sick6. The photo is of a promotional display, like you’d see in a dealer, but the combination of rubber floors on asphalt, the display next to the roped-off car, and the Volvo hauler in the background point to this being shot at a race track. My guess? It’s a pit-lane display for Chevy at Road Atlanta.
If that number sounds familiar to you, Chevy claimed the same time from the previous-generation Corvette ZR1. That car, with its huge track-ready wing, needed 755 horsepower and a supercharger with more displacement than an STi’s engine to haul it down the strip in the 10s. The C8, lighter and likely aerodynamically smoother, doesn’t need any pesky breathing aids to accomplish the same feat.
For comparison, the 600-horsepower Nissan GT-R Nismo takes a comparatively languid eleven seconds to pass those 1,320 feet. BMW’s M8 Competition, faster than the ‘Vette to 60, can’t win at the drags with its 10.7-second time. A 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S does win, by half a second, and that’s with all four wheels putting its 640 horsepower to the ground for a launch.
The Z06 is, most definitely, a machine to be reckoned with. While we’re still waiting on the last big number, the cars price, it’s likely to punch well above its weight class for performance.
