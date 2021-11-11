When Chevrolet revealed the 2023 Z06, it came with a wealth of performance figures: 3,434 pounds , 2.6 seconds to 60, and 670 horsepower out of the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 ever built. One figure, though, was conspicuously absent from the deluge of data: a quarter mile time. Now, thanks to a leak on CorvetteForum, our curiosities can be laid to rest. The 2023 Corvette Z06 will run the quarter in 10.6 seconds.

The number was revealed in a photo posted to CorvetteForum by user Z0Sick6. The photo is of a promotional display, like you’d see in a dealer, but the combination of rubber floors on asphalt, the display next to the roped-off car, and the Volvo hauler in the background point to this being shot at a race track. My guess? It’s a pit-lane display for Chevy at Road Atlanta.

The full forum thread can be found here.

If that number sounds familiar to you, Chevy claimed the same time from the previous-generation Corvette ZR1. That car, with its huge track-ready wing, needed 755 horsepower and a supercharger with more displacement than an STi’s engine to haul it down the strip in the 10s . The C8, lighter and likely aerodynamically smoother, doesn’t need any pesky breathing aids to accomplish the same feat.

For comparison, the 600-horsepower Nissan GT-R Nismo takes a comparatively languid eleven seconds to pass those 1,320 feet. BMW’s M8 Competition, faster than the ‘Vette to 60, can’t win at the drags with its 10.7-second time. A 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S does win, by half a second, and that’s with all four wheels putting its 640 horsepower to the ground for a launch.

The Z06 is, most definitely, a machine to be reckoned with. While we’re still waiting on the last big number, the cars price, it’s likely to punch well above its weight class for performance.