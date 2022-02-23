The last time Acura offered a manual transmission option with AWD was in 2014. Now the option may make its return as noted on the Integra Talk forum, saying a dealer description of the coming Integra is going to have Acura’s SH-AWD.



Advertisement

Now, this could be just a result of a dealer simply being wrong about product information, which isn’t surprising. The dealer sharing the news is Brookfield Acura in Brookfield Wisconsin. If you head to their research page, which gives a rundown on various Acura models and their specs, you’ll find a page for the 2023 Integra. There, under capabilities, you’ll find the description claiming that the Integra will come with SH-AWD (emphasis mine):



The 2023 Integra continues to wow with its capabilities on the road. The available 6-speed manual transmission will let you take control and change gears on your own if you choose to go with this option. You’ll also be at the command of a 1.5L VTEC® 4-cylinder turbo engine that’s ready to get you places way ahead of schedule. When winter rolls around and covers the roads with rain, ice, and snow, you’ll be happy to have the available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ system to increase your traction in these circumstances and prevent any sliding. Lastly, the limited-slip differential is there to keep you planted to the ground if you oversteer or understeer on a turn. Contact us today for additional information about this model!

W e can take all of this with a grain of salt given what I mentioned earlier, because it could be the result of a dealer having the wrong model details. The original release for Integra made no mention of SH-AWD as an option. Also, you can clearly tell that this was all written by the dealer and not Acura.

If, however, this all turns out to be true, it’ll be interesting for a couple of reasons. First, Acura hasn’t offered a manual transmission and AWD combo since the beak billed fourth-generation TL that paired a six-speed manual to a 3.7-liter 305 horsepower V6 and SH-AWD. One would think that the ILX would’ve gotten a manual option since it’s a Civic Si lite, but it never received one. Plus, i f this new Integra shares the same L15CA turbocharged I4 engine with the recently introduced Civic Si, why did Honda not look to pair it with an AWD system?