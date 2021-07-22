The 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Start at $27,995

The Subaru BRZ is in its second-generation for 2022, after debuting mid-November of last year. Subaru released pricing for the model and its trims on Thursday, but, luckily, the price hasn’t increased much.



With its two trims, the new starting price is $850 cheaper than the outgoing model which only had one Limited trim and the STi lite tS. The base car is Premium. In addition to the standard 2.4-liter 228 horsepower Boxer engine, a six speed manual transmission is standard along with:



A TORSEN® limited-slip differential; Keyless Access with Push Button Start; LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment; Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode; 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; dual-zone automatic climate control; Incline Start Assist; heated exterior power mirrors; power fuel-door lock; power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection; rear center console storage box with USB ports and auxiliary input jack; variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sensing mist feature; and Welcome Lighting.

The uplevel Premium trim level starts at $29,595 with the manual and includes things like 18-inch matte gray wheels, a suite of driver safety aids (Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assist tech will be an option for the first time ever), Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires and adaptive, swiveling headlights. A 6 speed automatic can be optioned on both trims for $1600.



While some may cry out that 228 horsepower still isn’t enough in this thing, just be thankful it still exists. There aren’t many automakers anymore that still sell a rear-wheel-drive sporty car with a STANDARD manual transmission under $30,000, and it’s kind of incredible that Subaru is still bringing this car here at all. Let’s hope the new Toyota 86 will be just as cheap in its quest to best its sibling by the tiniest of margins.

