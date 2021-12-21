GM Authority reports the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2's pricing will have buyers investing a little more money than on a competing Ford F-150 Raptor, according to the site’s reliable sources.
According to GM Authority, pricing for the Silverado ZR2 will start at $65,100 but that price doesn’t include the $1,695 destination charge, bringing the ZR2's total price to $66,795. The 2022 Raptor, starts at $64,145 and also charges the same destination fee, leaving it’s staring price at $65,840. That’s nearly a $1000 price difference.
Here’s what that starting price $1000 difference gets you: the ZR2 comes with a 6.2-liter V8 putting out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is down on power compared to the Raptor’s turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Ecoboost outputting 450 HP and 510 lb-ft of torque. Wait. You’re paying more for less?
I guess if you can afford an off-roading toy at this price, a grand isn’t much money to worry about. But when the slightly cheaper option comes with 30 more horsepower and 50 more pound-feet of torque from an engine that’s smaller (and probably more fuel efficient), that may very well sway some.
Chevy’s Silverado Trail Boss is cheaper than the ZR2, granted it may not be as off-road capable as it’s truck brother without the fancy terrain mode and spool valve dampers. But what the Trail Boss can give you is the same 6.2-liter V8 with added Z71 off-road suspension and Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires for over $8,500 less. You could throw in the Ram TRX’s pricing and options to compare, but the Ram is really on a whole other level both on price and power.
So while a near $1000 price difference at this level of pricing isn’t much, it’s still bold for Chevy to ask buyers to spend a little more for what comparatively is a less powerful truck. But those wanting a V8 in their off-road pickup may find the Silverado ZR2 appealing, especially since the Ford no longer offers a V8 for its F-150 Raptor. If the decision comes down to power the deficit a buyer is getting for the price may be too much to ignore.