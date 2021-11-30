Mazda made something pretty damn beautiful with its CX-5, and we finally have official information from the automaker about pricing, trims, and power for the 2022 edition. Get ready to learn a whole new trim schemata, Mazda fans.

The outgoing 2021 Mazda CX-5 had seven different trim levels: Sport, Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve, Carbon Edition, Carbon Edition Turbo, and Signature. Not exactly the most intuitive names, but has there ever really been a trim guide that made sense at first glance?

Now, most of the trim names have been changed, and one has been added. Here’s how they break down from least to most expensive, along with the key features of each trim:

The base-model S trim comes with a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that makes 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that comes with a manual shifting mode. You’ll also get all of the basics for Mazda’s refined handling and driving dynamics packages. Other features include:

Safety features like smart braking, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and radar cruise control

17-inch alloy wheels

10.25-inch color display (still controlled by Mazda’s hateful infotainment system knob)

Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Two front USB ports

Cloth seats

Four-speaker sound system

S Select: $29,125

S Select takes the base trim and adds auto-leveling headlights, rear privacy glass, dual-zone climate control, leatherette seats, advanced keyless entry, three-level heated front seats, and six-speaker sound system. Rear seat passengers will get rear air conditioning vents, a center armrest, and two USB ports of their own.

S Preferred: $30,385

S Preferred adds a power moonroof, a power rear liftgate, leather seats with more movability, memory seating for the driver, and auto-dimming rearview mirrors.

S Carbon Edition: $31,505

The S Carbon Edition trim is mostly all about the looks. It’s still the only way to get the Polymetal Gray exterior paint and the optional red interior. You’ll also get 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels and red contrast stitching. I’m a real sucker for Mazda’s Carbon look, so its worth the money for those of us who love the #aesthetic.

S Premium: $33,535

S Premium builds off the S Preferred package and adds selectable drive modes (Normal, Off-Road, and Sport), a Bose 10-speaker sound system, SiriusXM radio, paddle shifters, a seven-inch gauge display, LED daytime running lights and taillights, 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, adaptive front lighting, and heated door mirrors.

S Premium Plus: $35,175

S Premium Plus adds a full-color head up display with traffic sign recognition and the optional navigation system, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a windshield wiper de-icer, and automatic power-folding door mirrors.

At last, we reach the turbo engine! The 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G turbo asks you for 93-octane fuel to reach its 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque. Significantly, that’s more horsepower than the turbo engine provided in 2021, but not by much: the 2022 Mazda CX-5 only has six more horses than its predecessor.

To complement the extra kick in power, Mazda has given the Turbo trim a nice exterior makeover, like the gloss black front grille, wing, mirrors, and more. You’ll get black metallic finish 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, plus that coveted turbo badging. Inside, you’ll find red accents and contrast stitching — along with a wireless phone charger.

Turbo Signature: $39,875

If you want the big leagues, this is it. The Turbo Signature adds Nappa leather seating and a woodgrain in the interior, along with a unique steering wheel. You’ll also get silver accents everywhere, from the interior to the 19-inch alloy wheels, grille, and wing. On the tech side, you’ll get Mazda’s navigation; a three-year SiriusXM subscription for traffic, weather, sports scores, fuel prices, and parking; and advanced safety features like the 360-degree camera and driver attention alert.

What You Need To Know

This year, all pricing starts with all-wheel drive (which comes standard) , where in 2021 you had the base front-wheel drive option. You also have fewer trim options that feature the turbo engine; 2021 had Carbon Edition Turbo, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature. 2022 only has Turbo and Turbo Signature.

It also sounds like Mazda has gone out of its way to really differentiate one trim from the next. How it’ll handle in the real world remains to be seen, but if the 2021 CX-5 is anything to go by, 2022 will prove to be even more impressive.