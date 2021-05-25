The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Starts At $68,590; Grand Wagoneer At $87,590

Image : Jeep

The Jeep Wagoneer look to be one of the company’s most ambitious products yet. While High Altitude, Summit, and SRT models of the Grand Cherokee have been on sale for years, the Wagoneer represents a whole new market segment for the brand, going after the luxury SUV buyer who buys an Escalade or a Range Rover. Now that the configurator live for Wagoneer models, we can do a detailed pricing breakdown. Note that the base prices don’t include the huge $2,000 destination charge.

The Wagoneer lineup is a bit confusing. The main vehicles are split between Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Between those two are a total of six sub series. The Wagoneer gets a Series II and III with base pricing spanning $68,590 to $73,590. The Grand Wagoneer gets I, II, Obsidian, and III with base prices spanning $87,590 to $103,995. There are four 4x4 systems to choose from. The systems add $3,000 to the price of the Wagoneer while 4x4 is standard on all Grand Wagoneer trims. There are also two different V8 engines between the models. Wagoneers only get the 5.7-liter V8 as an engine choice while the Grand Wagoneer uses the larger 6.4-liter V8 with 471 horsepower.



First up, the Wagoneer. As I mentioned before, the base price on Series II is $68,590. (It’s weird that the Wagoneer doesn’t get a Series I.) All colors except white are a $595 option. Standard wheel sizes are 20 inches with 22-inch wheels available as an option but requiring the Premium Group. More on that in a bit.



Inside, Nappa leather seating is standard in either all black or sea salt and black, which looks gray maybe? Or could be a sort of tan. I couldn’t tell. The only major option inside is the $1,195 front passenger interactive display. When selected, this equips the passenger side of the dash with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. It allows the passenger to access nav information and media as well as passenger specific entertainment options that are separate from the rest of the vehicle. Gimmicky but it sounds cool.



There are eight option packages for Series II. The biggest is the Convenience Group. For $3,295 you get things like a head-up display, heated second-row seats, 360-degree camera, and a suite of driver safety aids. The second is the $2,995 Premium Group that gives things like a pano roof, 22-inch wheels, and a cargo shade. Next is the rear-seat entertainment group for $1,995. Finally, vehicles have stopped coming with rear seat DVD players. You get just dual 10.1-inch rear screens and video USB ports. The next is the second-row seating group for $995. That turns the Wagoneer into a seven-passenger vehicle by equipping the second row with captains chairs instead of a bench and also includes a second-row console and power folding and sliding for the second and third rows. A heavy-duty trailering package is $995 while the last three packages are an interior and exterior protection package ($395 and $120) and a $45 smokers group package.



With every option package selected except the last three protection packages, a Wagoneer Series II rings in at $81,860. The 4WD model comes in $4,095 more at $85,955. This is mostly due to a $2,295 all-terrain package that equips the Wagoneer with things like skid plates, air suspension and 18-inch off-road tires. Of course, this package isn’t available on the 2WD model.



There really are no differences with Series III. It has all the same colors and option packages. It just comes down to things like standard features. Fully loaded with the same options, a Wagoneer Series III comes in at $88,560; $91,255 with 4WD. (The all-terrain package gets a $1,200 discount on the Series III.)



Next up are the Grand Wagoneer trims. They start with Series I, which starts at $87,590. Exterior colors all still cost $595 like the Wagoneer, but on this trim, all paint options are two-tone. Well, it’s really just all models get a black painted roof.



Wheel options on the Grand Wagoneer are huge. Standard wheels are 20-inches with 22’s as an option. They are available without an option package and cost $2,495.

Inside, Nappa leather seating is still standard in the same two colors, but a massage function is also standard. You can up the ante a bit by paying $795 for embossed metal interior accents. That gets you detailed metal trim on the steering wheel, dash, and center console. With the same option packages selected as the other trims (Convenience, second row, rear-seat entertainment, and trailering packages.) a Grand Wagoneer Series I comes in just over six figures at $101,360.



Grand Wagoneer Series II has slight differences. Nothing major. Starting at $94,590, it still comes with the $595 two-tone paint jobs, but also adds a monotone option called Diamond Black Crystal Pearl. 22-inch wheels are standard with $995 satin carbon aluminum wheels as an option. A third interior leather color option comes available.

Called Blue Agave, it requires that you choose wood interior trim (not an option on the lower trims or Wagoneer) or the metal accents option. The interior is beautiful. More automakers need to do blue interiors. Option packages are the same save for one. The $3,995 Premium Group becomes available that includes things like the McIntosh 23 speaker audio system, a front cooled console, and rear cooled seats. All in, the Grand Wagoneer Series II rings in at $109,760.



The next trim for the Grand Wagoneer is Obsidian. This is the blacked out model that starts at $99,590. While it gets only three two-tone exterior colors, the one you’ll want is all black. Wheels are 22-inches and come standard with black inserts, the only wheel option.

The dark theme continues inside with black Palmero leather-trimmed seats with standard massaging while dark metal trim is in place of the bright trim and wood of the other trim levels. With the same options selected, the Grand Wagoneer Obsidian comes in a bit cheaper than the Series II at $108,575.



The last and grandest of the Grand Wagoneer’s is the Series III. It starts at $103,995 and comes standard with many of the features the other trims have as options. Option packages are mostly the same but aside from the protection packages, there are only three major packages. (rear-seat entertainment, heavy duty trailering, and the second-row seating group.) Black leather or blue Agave leather seating are options.

The main difference is a Series III exclusive of Tupelo and black leather interior. This color can be described as peanut butter-like. All leather is quilted Palermo. With the same options, the Grand Wagoneer Series III rings in at $110,575.

Let’s be honest. These prices are steep. Many people will gawk or gasp at Jeep asking six figures for a luxury SUV. Jeep claims the craftsmanship is there, with the attention to detail and luxury one would expect at this price point. However, their dealerships aren’t there yet. While the Wagoneers look to be a welcome addition to the lineup to compete with the Europeans, the dealership model needs to be up to the task of handling the servicing and customer service one would expect with vehicles like this. A Grand Wagoneer customer isn’t going to want a Renegade as a loaner when they bring in a vehicle for service. The Wagoneer will be a game changer, but it will be an uphill battle for the brand.