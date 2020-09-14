The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Is A Bold And Tech-Heavy Compact CUV

Image : Hyundai

Hyundai’s new fourth-generation Tucson is here to take on the rest of the compact CUV market with bold exterior styling and a minimalist touchscreen-heavy interior. This hugely competitive segment has been a big one for Hyundai since the Tucson first came on the scene in 2004. As usual it will slot in under the Santa Fe and Veracruz, though this generation has increased in length and width over the outgoing model.



Advertisement

In 2019, Hyundai moved almost 140,000 Tucsons, showing huge year-on-year growth despite the fact that the current Tucson has been on the market since 2015. The outgoing Tucson has been powered by Hyundai’s Gamma, Nu, and Theta family of four-cylinder engines, displacing from 1.6 to 2.4 liters. The new model will be powered by either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (with 190 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque) or a 1.6-liter turbo in the hybrid model (with total system output of 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque). A plug-in hybrid model is coming soon, likely based on the same system as the Kia Sorento Hybrid recently announced.

Advertisement

Of course, there will also be an N-line performance model coming soon, and rumors abound that the new Tucson will get a proper N model.

Image : Hyundai

The design of the new Tucson is clearly the thing that will set it apart in a sea of boring crossovers. With sharp edges and creases everywhere, plus a great set of front and rear lights, the new model looks pretty great. The headlights are particularly interesting as they are essentially completely invisible when switched off.

Image : Hyundai

Advertisement

No pricing or fuel economy numbers have been announced yet, so look for those to arrive closer to the Tucson’s delivery date. It will be available in a short wheelbase model and a long wheelbase model stretched by 2.95 inches. The new Tucson will first be delivered to the Korean market later this month, and will be rolled out to global markets shortly thereafter. Hyundai expects to deliver the Tucson to the U.S. market in early 2021 as a 2022 model.

Image : Hyundai

Advertisement

Image : Hyundai

Image : Hyundai

Advertisement