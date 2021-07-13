The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Will Cost $23,995

Image : Hyundai

After what seems like years of waiting, Hyundai finally showed us the Santa Cruz pickup. Well, Hyundai doesn’t call it a pickup. It’s a “Sport Adventure Vehicle”. And now, nearly three months after its public debut, we have pricing.



This color, called Sage Gray is a $400 option Image : Hyundai

Pricing is spread across eight trim levels and is not inclusive of an $1185 “freight” charge that will be applied to all models. There are three FWD trims: SE starting at $23,995, SEL at $27,190, and SEL Activity at $30,460.



There are a total of five all-wheel drive trims: SE AWD starts at $25,490; SEL AWD $28,690; SEL Activity $31,960; SEL Premium $35,680; Limited AWD $39,720.



This is a Hyundai, so the standard equipment list is long:



18-inch alloy wheels

LED taillamps and cargo area lighting

Integrated rear bumper side steps

Rear privacy glass

Body-colored side mirrors

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)

Lockable underfloor bed storage

Power-locking tailgate

Remote open tailgate via fob

Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)

Rear occupant alert

Driver attention warning

Lane keeping/lane following assist

Intelligent speed limit warning

Leading vehicle departure alert

There’s a $3,270 Activity package that can be chosen on the SEL trim with front or all-wheel drive. That package comes with:

Integrated tonneau cover

Conventional sunroof

Roof side rails

Rear sliding glass with rear defroster

115V AC power inverter in bed

Dual C-channel utility tracks on bed side (rail system) with cleats for each side

LED bed lighting

LED front and rear maplights

10.25" LCD instrument cluster

Wireless device charging

Image : Ford

So how does this stack up against the Ford Maverick? Well, Ford has the Santa Cruz beat on a couple of fronts. The most obvious is price. The Maverick’s base price undercuts the Santa Cruz by $4,000. But again, Hyundai packs in the value. Especially when you consider its industry-beating warranty. You can also mark one in the Maverick’s column for efficiency, as the Santa Cruz delivers a Ranger-like 22-23 MPG combined depending on drive configuration. The Maverick should be in the 40 MPG range. But ultimately it’ll come down to buyer preference. The two are closely matched in everything from power to towing capacity. Whichever a buyer chooses, it’s just nice to have two small pickups on the market again.

