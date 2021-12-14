After what feels like years, Hyundai has finally released pricing of the next generation of its IONIQ EV, the IONIQ 5. It may or may not be cheaper than you expected.

Riding on Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform , the IONIQ is no longer the compact liftback we’ve come to know. While it appears that it’s a small hatchback, Hyundai says it’s a crossover. I don’t see it. But anyway.



The base IONIQ is the SE Standard range. W hile it’s the cheapest in the lineup, it’s also the least powerful and has the lowest range. With 168 horsepower from its rear motor and 220 miles of range, the SE Standard Range will start at $39,700. Hyundai is quick to point out that after the $7,500 Federal Tax Credit that that price drops to $32,200. While attractive, you’re going to have to wait if you want one . Hyundai says the SE Standard Range won’t be available until Spring 2022.



Range and power for the other trim levels varies based on whether you want the dual motor AWD version or the single motor RWD version. You get either 255 HP with RWD or 320 HP with AWD. Range is either 256 with AWD or 303 miles with RWD.



In typical Hyundai fashion, the IONIQ 5 will come packed with standard features, including:

800-volt, 350 kW ultra-fast charging

19-inch aero wheels

12.3-inch touchscreen navigation with EV technology display

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Bluelink connected car system with remote charge access

Highway Drive Assist 1 & Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Machine Learning

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Blind-spot Collision Avoidance-Assist / Safe Exit Assist

Lane Keeping Assist & Lane Following Assist

Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Parametric Pixel LED lighting elements

Auto Flush Door Handles & Hidden Charge Port Door

Unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers

Hyundai’s excellent 10 year/100,000-mile warranty also extends to the IONIQ’s battery as well. The IONIQ 5 is set to reach dealers soon.