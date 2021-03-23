The 2022 GMC Terrain Wants To Go Off-Road

Photo : GMC

The first-generation GMC Terrain debuted back in April 2009 for the 2010 model year, getting a second generation for 2018, and, Tuesday, a mid-cycle refresh for 2022. It got some styling updates, and a whole new trim for off-roading, though how much off-roading Terrain owners will do remains an open question.

GMC sold 86,020 Terrains last year, good enough to be the brand’s second-biggest-selling vehicle behind the Sierra. Which means that this is a car you probably haven’t thought about in a while, in the same way that you probably haven’t thought about the Chevy Equinox in a stretch, but it is car driven by a lot of people nonetheless.

For 2022, the wheels have an updated design, there are four new colors, and the front fascia and grille are different. There is also that off-roading trim, called AT4, which adds a skid plate up front. The interior is also a little different, GMC says.

The engine will remain a 1.5-liter four cylinder that makes 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque that is tied to a nine-speed automatic. There is a new head-up display, GMC says. This was all actually supposed to happen last year but then the pandemic hit and upended things.

You might be saying to yourself at this point that, man, the 2022 GMC Terrain sure seems a bit tepid, to which, I will say, let’s have a look at its electronic shifter, which is one possibly interesting thing about the 2022 GMC Terrain.

Rather, let’s zoom in:

That’s right, you push the P button for park, you pull the R switch for reverse, you push it in for neutral, and you pull D for drive and you press the various buttons to put it in lower gears.

Autoblog refers to this design as “controversial,” which gave me a laugh and tells you what you need to know about the 2022 GMC Terrain I guess, in that this electronic shifter has managed to stir controversy, possibly because everything else about the car is wholly unremarkable.

