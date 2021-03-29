The 2022 Ford Maverick Looks To Be Properly Tiny

Image : Maverick Truck Club

Ford’s new sub-Ranger compact truck, the Maverick (at least we all think that’s what it’s going to be called) has been spotted testing again. This time though, we get a good idea of just how compact the new truck will be.

Maverick Truck Club (more pics of the truck here), an online forum for fans of the pickup, spotted the Maverick testing alongside a Ford Ranger. As you can see, the Maverick will be considerably smaller than a Ranger.

The Ranger in the photo looks to be a top-of-the-line Lariat SuperCrew trim with the FX4 off-road package. That would put the dimensions of the Ranger at 210.8 inches long. From that we can gauge that the Ranger looks to be six to eight inches taller than the Maverick. This of course depends on things like wheel size, optional suspensions, etc. Even then, the Maverick still looks pretty compact.

These pics put into perspective how small this new pickup will be. You may have been expecting a truck as small as Rangers from the 1980s and early ’90s, when the Ranger, even in SuperCab configuration, ranged in size from 14 to 16 feet long. But keep in mind that by the time the Ranger left us in 2011, it was 16 feet long, closing in on the current Ranger’s size of 17 feet overall for the Lariat SuperCrew. So the new Maverick may be a step closer to what’s really a useful compact as a pickup.

The market has been lacking in compact trucks. Come to think of it, there aren’t any truly compact pickups in the U.S. market anymore. The Maverick will be a return to the compact pickup market since models like the Ranger, Tacoma and Frontier have grown as big as full-size trucks were 20 to 25 years ago.

When it was first seen, it was rumored that the Maverick would ride on a version of the platform shared with the Ford Focus. We now know the truck will share engines and underpinnings with the unibody Escape and Bronco Sport models. So expect the same 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ecoboost engines. A front-wheel-drive model is also possible. The Maverick is expected to debut later this year for the 2022 model year.