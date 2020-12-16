Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
News

The 2021 Toyota Mirai Will Be Over $9,000 Cheaper Than 2020 Models

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:2021 Toyota Mirai
2021 Toyota MiraiToyota MiraiToyota
3
Save
Illustration for article titled The 2021 Toyota Mirai Will Be Over $9,000 Cheaper Than 2020 Models
Photo: Toyota

The second-generation Toyota Mirai is a car to consider if you can get it where you live and have a slightly twisted interest in the future of driving — it’s not cheap, exactly, and Chevy Bolts right now are pretty cheap. Still, the 2021 Mirai just got a whole lot cheaper compared with last year’s model.

Advertisement

The 2021 Mirai will start at $9,050 less than the 2020 Mirai, according to Toyota, or $49,500. That’s for the base trim, which Toyota calls the XLE; the fancier trim, called Limited, will start at $66,000. Lease prices will start at $499 a month for the XLE trim, and $549 a month for the Limited. But with the Mirai, the starting price and lease price are really just the beginning, as Toyota also includes $15,000 worth of fuel and a free rental car for 21 days in the first three year. There are also various state and federal subsidies, which can go north of $10,000 depending on where you live.

Those could all combine to make the cost of a new Mirai more palatable, though many — if not most — people will lease these rather than buy them outright. Toyota says the 2021 Mirai will also have much better range than the outgoing model: 402 miles, or 30 percent more than the 2020 model.

Advertisement

And while Toyota didn’t explain the Mirai’s price drop, it is now significantly less than its two main competitors, the Hyundai Nexo and the Honda Clarity, each of which start at over $58,000. For whatever reason, Toyota still believes that hydrogen fuel cells are part of the future, even as a lot of other people have argued that for now hydrogen pretty much sucks.

I’m not convinced yet either way but I respect Toyota’s commitment to the cause.

G/O Media may get a commission
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
Anker Nebula Solar Projector
undefined
Photo: Toyota
undefined
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Toyota
undefined
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Toyota
undefined
Photo: Toyota
Advertisement
undefined
Photo: Toyota
Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

abcd12345678910
RustyBolts

When used Bolts are selling under $15k for either base or Premier, I dont see an argument for Fuel cell. Its a good thought experiment, but for now not viable.