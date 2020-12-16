The 2021 Toyota Mirai Will Be Over $9,000 Cheaper Than 2020 Models

The second-generation Toyota Mirai is a car to consider if you can get it where you live and have a slightly twisted interest in the future of driving — it’s not cheap, exactly, and Chevy Bolts right now are pretty cheap. Still, the 2021 Mirai just got a whole lot cheaper compared with last year’s model.
The 2021 Mirai will start at $9,050 less than the 2020 Mirai, according to Toyota, or $49,500. That’s for the base trim, which Toyota calls the XLE; the fancier trim, called Limited, will start at $66,000. Lease prices will start at $499 a month for the XLE trim, and $549 a month for the Limited. But with the Mirai, the starting price and lease price are really just the beginning, as Toyota also includes $15,000 worth of fuel and a free rental car for 21 days in the first three year. There are also various state and federal subsidies, which can go north of $10,000 depending on where you live.
Those could all combine to make the cost of a new Mirai more palatable, though many — if not most — people will lease these rather than buy them outright. Toyota says the 2021 Mirai will also have much better range than the outgoing model: 402 miles, or 30 percent more than the 2020 model.
And while Toyota didn’t explain the Mirai’s price drop, it is now significantly less than its two main competitors, the Hyundai Nexo and the Honda Clarity, each of which start at over $58,000. For whatever reason, Toyota still believes that hydrogen fuel cells are part of the future, even as a lot of other people have argued that for now hydrogen pretty much sucks.
I’m not convinced yet either way but I respect Toyota’s commitment to the cause.
When used Bolts are selling under $15k for either base or Premier, I dont see an argument for Fuel cell. Its a good thought experiment, but for now not viable.