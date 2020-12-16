The 2021 Toyota Mirai Will Be Over $9,000 Cheaper Than 2020 Models

Photo : Toyota

The second-generation Toyota Mirai is a car to consider if you can get it where you live and have a slightly twisted interest in the future of driving — it’s not cheap, exactly, and Chevy Bolts right now are pretty cheap. Still, the 2021 Mirai just got a whole lot cheaper compared with last year’s model.

The 2021 Mirai will start at $9,050 less than the 2020 Mirai, according to Toyota, or $49,500. That’s for the base trim, which Toyota calls the XLE; the fancier trim, called Limited, will start at $66,000. Lease prices will start at $499 a month for the XLE trim, and $549 a month for the Limited. But with the Mirai, the starting price and lease price are really just the beginning, as Toyota also includes $15,000 worth of fuel and a free rental car for 21 days in the first three year. There are al s o various state and federal subsidies, which can go north of $10,000 depending on where you live.

Those could all combine to make the cost of a new Mirai more palatable, though many — if not most — people will lease these rather than buy them outright. Toyota says the 2021 Mirai will also have much better range than the outgoing model: 402 miles, or 30 percent more than the 2020 model.

And while Toyota didn’t explain the Mirai’s price drop , it is now significantly less than its two main competitors, the Hyundai Nexo and the Honda Clarity, each of which start at over $58,000. For whatever reason, Toyota still believes that hydrogen fuel cells are part of the future, even as a lot of other people have argued that for now hydrogen pretty much sucks.

I’m not convinced yet either way but I respect Toyota’s commitment to the cause.

