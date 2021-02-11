The 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel Gets Up To 33 MPG Which Ram Hopes You Will Care About

Photo : Ram

The 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel looks just fine, which is to say it looks like a Ram, which is all I will say about the matter because Ram owners love their Rams. That’s not what Ram wants you to think about the 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel anyway, because the 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel can get up to 33 mpg.

The HFE in the 2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel’s name stands for “High Fuel Efficiency ,” and Ram says that it’s 33 mpg on the highway is “unsurpassed,” which is technically true but Chevy’s base Silverado also gets 33 mpg on the highway, while Ford gets 27 mpg on the highway in the F-150 stingiest with fuel.

The Toyota Tundra, Honda Ridgeline, and Nissan Titan also offer worse highway fuel mileage, and I will add that many luxury cars don’t achieve 33 mpg. Ram does it on the 1500 HFE EcoDiesel with a 3.0-liter V6 diesel, which Ram says makes 480 lb-ft of torque and gets 23 mpg in the city and 26 mpg combined.

Ram says the 1500 HFE EcoDiesel is more fuel-efficient in part through its aluminum wheels, and, I’m going to guess, the tonneau cover, which you can sort of see here and which would make the truck a whole lot more aerodynamic.

Photo : Ram

That’s because the non-HFE 1500 with the same engine gets 22 mpg and 32 mpg, or one less than the HFE, though the EPA estimates that the annual fuel cost for both will be the same, or $1,600.

I suspect, in any case, that Ram buyers are less interested in Ram’s fuel efficiency than federal regulators are, but I’m always happy to be proven wrong on that front. And the base numbers are so much better than 20 years ago, which is cause for optimism. Quick: Guess the highway mpg on the most fuel-efficient Ram 1500 in 2001. If you guessed 18 mpg on the highway give yourself a pat on the back.

Photo : Ram