The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 Is Bigger And Has 221 HP

All image credits: Mercedes-Benz

The smallest SUV offering Mercedes-Benz makes is the GLA 250. For the new, 2021 model year, the compact crossover gets taller but shorter from nose to tail, while not compromising rear passenger legroom. So your friends will hopefully complain less when you inevitably squash them back there.

With optional 20-inch wheels (too big!) the new GLA has been restyled to wear Mercedes-Benz’s new corporate grille. Overall, the car is slightly bigger than its predecessor (1.2 inches wider, 4.1 inches taller, wider front- and rear-track), though it is 0.6 inches shorter in length, reports a press release. Rear headroom is slightly reduced, though.

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll also find the new MBUX infotainment system that includes bright screens, graphics and voice control you can activate with the prompt, “Hey Mercedes.”

The car also comes with a whole host of driver assistance aids such as active distance assist, active steering assist, active speed limit assist, lane-keeping, blind-spot monitoring and active brake assist. And there’s a car wash function, too. I personally have not yet tried out that car wash mode, but the other driver assists from Mercedes are pretty solid.

Mercedes’s permanent all-wheel drive 4MATIC system is also an option. You know, for all the off-road romping about you’ll do in your GLA.

Advertisement

From an inline-four, the 250 makes 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, which is a slight bump over the previous 250's 208 HP. It uses an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes also says a plug-in hybrid version of the car is in the works, so that’ll be neat.

Advertisement

There’s no word yet on price , but Mercedes says the 2021 GLA will launch in the U.S. this coming summer.

Correction 10:06 a.m. EST: An earlier version of this post mistakenly said there was no word yet on the AMG version, when in fact news of the AMG version was also released this morning. This post has been updated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement