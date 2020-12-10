The 2021 Mazda Miata's New Options Stop Just Short Of Perfection

No White On White

2021 Mazda Miata Photo : Mazda

So get this: You can buy a white-colored 2021 Mazda Miata. You can get a 2021 Miata with a white interior (only on the Grand Touring trim). Yet Mazda has specifically forbidden us all from getting a white Miata with a white interior, at least from the factory. You can not option the $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica and the new white Nappa from the factory, according to Autoblog, and I’ve reached out to Mazda to confirm.

Yes, it is very 1970s to pair white leather with a white-painted car, like a minimalist coke dealer’s Lamborghini. The fear of having a 22-year-old man with two remaining high school friends who pays taxes but can’t make a doctor appointment driving around in a white-on-white roadster is just too powerful an image for Mazda to witness, apparently. I would like to see it.