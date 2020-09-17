The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Will Get Turbo Too

Photo : Mazda

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 will get a 2.5-liter inline four cylinder turbocharged engine as an option, the company said Thursday. That’s the same 250-horsepower engine also seen in the CX-9, CX-5, and the Mazda 6, and is probably enough power to turn a few heads in a CX-30.

Advertisement

To get the full power Mazda says you have to use premium gas, otherwise the output diminishes to 227 horsepower, but that’s still 41 more horsepower than what the non-turbo engine makes. The turbo will come standard in the all-wheel-drive CX-30s, Mazda said; it did not release pricing.

Advertisement

The company also did not say which trim packages the turbo will be offered in but you can guess that it will be the more expensive ones. The CX-30 starts at $21,900, with the most expensive trim package starting at $28,550; it wouldn’t be too surprising if the turbo pushes the price to above $30,000.

Mazda said there would be a few other less exciting additions as well:

New i-Activsense safety features include Smart City Brake Support Reverse with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, which can help a driver by automatically applying the brakes when the vehicle is reversing at speeds between 2 to 4 mph if an obstacle or when backing out of a parking space a crossing vehicle is detected. A new support feature, Traffic Jam Assist, enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control in certain situations by providing steering inputs that can help assist the driver stay within lane markers at speeds under 40 mph. The 360° View Monitor with high-definition digital clarity is also available. These new features accompany other premium technologies that help the CX-30 2.5 Turbo stand out from its segment, such as Active Driving Display, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Front-lighting System.

Mazda likes to remind people that it’s a small automaker relative to some of its competitors and it can’t do everything all at once and while that’s true it’s still a little strange that the turbo wasn’t offered from the get-go in a car that debuted last year. Either way, it’s good it finally got there.