The 2021 Mazda 3 Will Finally Get A Turbo

Photo : Mazda

After years of screaming for it, and mild speculation almost exactly a year ago that it could happen, Mazda’s dealership model codes for the 2021 model year finally introduce a turbocharged Mazda 3.

Advertisement

Details of a Mazda dealership’s extranet system sent in to Jalopnik from an accurate source (who was right about the diesel CX-5's eventual second-debut last year) appear to show a bevy of new model codes for the Mazda 3, 6, CX-5 and CX-9 for the 2021 model year. It all hints to some exciting stuff we should see very, very soon.

Advertisement

The big news is that, as seen in screenshots of Mazda’s dealer system sent to Jalopnik, it appears the 2021 Mazda 3 will be offered with a turbo trim on the sedan and hatchback bodies. It will only be available with all-wheel drive.

More interestingly, there’s the “MAZDA3 HB PP TURBO” in the list. “HB” stands for hatchback, and “PP”could stand for a number of things. Is it shorthand for “Preferred Package,” “Premium Package,” or potentially a “Performance Package?” It’s not yet clear.

Wednesday's Best Deals... Read on The Inventory

HOWEVER, all turbo models are only listed as “6A,” which would mean they’re only available with an automatic. The 2.5-liter hatchback is still the only manual Mazda 3 (that suddenly seems easier to turbocharge yourself).

Other changes appear to include a base 2.0-liter sedan and a base 2.5-liter hatchback with cloth seats. There’s also an “Anniversary Edition” turbo all-wheel-drive hatchback in “Snowflake White Pearl” and special red seats for the 3, and the same option will be available on the all-wheel drive CX-5.

Advertisement

Speaking of, the CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda 6 will all get a new “Carbon Edition,” which is likely an appearance package with, you guess it, carbon fiber.

Why the Anniversary Edition 3 can’t be justified with a manual is beyond me. Mazda declined to confirm anything when I reached out, so we’ll come back to this issue when I can ask them directly after things are officially revealed.

Advertisement

In the meantime, let’s celebrate a good car getting more power.

H/T mongsiako!

Looking for ways to advocate for black lives? Check out this list of resources by our sister site Lifehacker for ways to get involved.