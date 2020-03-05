The 2021 Genesis G80 Is Fucking Gorgeous

Image : Genesis

The 2021 Genesis G80 just got a big upgrade, overhauling the exterior and interior of the brand’s first-ever car into something that’s really, really pretty.

Back in 2016, Hyundai sold a car called the Genesis—a luxury flagship sedan at the top of the Korean automaker’s lineup. Before that, the Genesis was a two-door sports car. But in the last four years, Genesis has become its own company, and now things have come full circle.

The 2021 G80 now shares the same rear-wheel drive platform as the new Genesis GV80 SUV, and the sedan adopts the GV80's new design aesthetic as well.



The grille is now crest-shaped, flanked by two-piece headlights with cool lateral, parallel daytime running lights that visually stretch through the wheel and continue in the side front fender design.

The parallel line motif continues on the beautiful rear-end, and overall the new look is smoother, curvier and much more organic than the outgoing car.

Inside, a swirling pool of dark tones are barely interrupted by minimal buttons, a lovely wood grain on accent surfaces, a beautiful steering wheel and a massive 14.5-inch screen breaking up the dashboard.

Genesis has only released information on the new design direction so far—more details on powertrain, price and options will be available when the car is officially debuted and goes on sale in Korea later this month. Its U.S. launch is planned for later in the year.

But the new platform promises new powertrain options, likely the 290 horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder and/or the 370 HP 3.5-liter V6 offered on the new GV80, as well as advanced driver assistance features, 20-inch wheels, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.