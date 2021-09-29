We’re no strangers to the famed moose test here. We’ve seen heavy hybrids fail and compact sports cars pass by the skin of their teeth. But for an electric vehicle, with its low-slung battery pack pulling the center of gravity down, the test should be a breeze — right?

Advertisement

Not for the Mustang Mach-E. In a comparison of four electric crossovers from Teknikens Värld, the Mustang was the only failure, losing control at speeds above 68 km/h (42.3 mph). Two of its competitors, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq iV, each remained under controlled through the course up to the standard speed of 72 km/h (44.7 mph). The final test subject, the Tesla Model Y, passed even at 75 km/h (46.6 mph).

Here’s a look at the full comparison:

Teknikens Värld blamed the Mustang’s electronic stability control for the failure, saying it was too slow to react and didn’t rein in the crossover’s tail end aggressively enough. Their article sums up the test as “clearly deficient and therefore not approved.”



The Mach-E used for the test was an AWD Long Range model, equipped with OEM tires. It’s unclear what, if any, effect the optional summer tires offered by Ford would have on the test.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off Wireless Meat Thermometer Essential for all grill masters.

Preset temperatures for 8 types of meat. Buy for $32 at Amazon

While “a moose walks into the road” may seem like a niche test case for many American drivers, it’s an important circumstance to consider in colder climates. Moose aren’t the deer we’re used to seeing by the side of the road — they’re bigger, heavier, and accidents that involve them are more often fatal.

Ford has already promised to update the software on future Mach-E models to increase range, so it’s possible future model years could also come with a more aggressive ESC. Until we find out one way or another, though, owners of the Mustang EV should try to watch out for moose.