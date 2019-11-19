The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Configurator Is Live—Here's The Electric SUV I Would Buy

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E’s online configurator is up, meaning you can now reserve five different variants: First Edition, Select, Premium, California RT.1 Edition, and GT. You can decide on rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, standard range battery, and extended range battery. Here’s the Mach-E I’d buy.

By now, it’s been well-established that I’m a cheap bastard, so it will come as no surprise that the Mach-E I’d choose is the base “Select” model, which starts at $44,995 including the $1,100 destination and delivery fee. Take off the $7,500 federal tax credit, and I’d only be dropping $37,495.

For that amount of money, I’d get a 255 HP, 306 lb-ft RWD automobile with 230 miles of estimated range thanks to the “standard range” 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. Zero to 60 mph, Ford says, should happen in the low six-second range. Maximum charging speed would be less than all other models, with “up to 115 kW” of DC charging capability versus 150 kW on other Mach-Es.

On the inside, the base model still gets the big-ass 15.5-inch touchscreen and the super wide and short 10.2-inch gauge cluster behind the nice three-spoke steering wheel. There’s also a wireless charging pad, the wacky electric door latch levers, and active safety features like Lane Keeping, blind-spot monitoring, Auto High Beams, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and navigation.

Unfortunately, I’d be stuck with the “Black Onyx ActiveX” seats which, at least in the pictures, don’t look quite as good as the Light Space Grey seats available on the $51,700 Premium trim. Here’s a look at that:

As for the exterior, the base car gets 18-inch aluminum wheels and LED headlights. I chose Space White as the color, because the nicest Mach-E I saw at the reveal in California was a white, non-GT one (I’m not a huge fan of the GT’s grille), and while I bet that car had a Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint job, I’m a cheap bastard who’d never drop $600 on paint.

Anyway, that’s the Mach-E I would buy if I actually wanted a new EV crossover. Here’s the configurator. Build a Mach-E to your liking, then justify yourself in the comments below.