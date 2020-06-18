The 2021 Ford F-150 Will Get A 'Sleeper' Seat So You Can Live In Your Truck: Report

Image: Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 will be an entirely new generation of F-150, the very first since the 2015 model year. Ford’s new cash-cown pickup will get a flat-folding front passenger seat that, according to Reuters’ source, will allow a person to “basically live in the truck.”



Any Ford F-150 news is worth writing about, as it’s just such a popular machine, and the world is anxiously waiting until next Thursday, when The Blue Oval debuts the machine for the world to see. Today’s news, from Reuters, discusses the truck’s interior.

Here’s what the news site has to say about where Ford focused its improvements for the new generation truck:

Ford is not taking big risks with the exterior look of the new truck given its sales dominance, instead focusing on improving the interior, according to those who have seen it. Ford is scheduled to publicly show for the first time the new F-150 online on June 25. “It’s really about technology and productivity,” Farley said at a Deutsche Bank conference on June 10.﻿



Then there’s this bit from an unnamed source about a “sleeper seat” that’s apparently similar to what you’d find in a first-class airplane cabin. It sounds quite exciting. From Reuters:

One prominent feature will be the lay-flat passenger seat like those seen in first-class cabins on some planes, said a person familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified. “You can basically live in the truck,” the person said.﻿



The news site mentions over-the-air software updates larger screen offerings, which isn’t surprising, as back in April, we wrote about this leaked image of a giant screen in what looks like an F-150 mule:

Photo: Sequoia Sam ( F150Gen14.com

In seven days, we’ll know how cool this sleeper seat is. The idea is hardly novel—flat-folding seats have existed for many, many years (check out the ones on the Renault Twingo). But the idea of being able to live in your vehicle is a compelling one in the world of “van life” and overlanding subcultures, so this could be exciting, especially if Ford finds a way for this feature to stand out from other flat-folding seats found in vehicles throughout the years.