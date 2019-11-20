The 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer Is Bigger Than A Trax But Costs Less

When the Trailblazer name left Chevrolet showrooms in 2009 it was replaced by the Traverse. Wednesday evening the Detroit automaker announced the name would be returning on a compact SUV to slot between the Trax and Equinox. That’s a full three sizes smaller than the current Traverse, and two sizes smaller than the Blazer. It is said to start “under $20,000" which undercuts the smaller Trax by at least $1300.



The new Trailblazer is powered by either a 1.2-liter or 1.3-liter four cylinder engine, both are turbocharged. The most powerful version will sport 155 horseponies. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. If you choose a 1.3 Turbo AWD model, it will be equipped with a new 9-speed automatic.

GM is quick to note that this car features quite a lot of safety equipment as standard, including forward collision alert, auto emergency braking, pedestrian braking, auto high beams, lane keep assist, teen driver mode, a rear seat reminder, and OnStar. You can option the Trailblazer to have adaptive cruise, rear park assist, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, and a higher def rear view camera.

Interestingly, the Trailblazer does offer an ACTIV package for off-road enthusiasts or folks who want to look a little tougher. The Trailblazer ACTIV has gravel-road-tuned dampers and Hankook Sport Terrain all-season tires. It also includes a revised lower fascia for improved ground clearance, a different colored roof, roof rails, and different shaped exhaust holes.

The infotainment has available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 60/40 folding second row allows for versatile storage options. When everything is folded down overall storage is 54.4 cubic feet.

Chevrolet expects to have the new little bugger in dealership showrooms by spring of next year. So why would anybody buy a Trax?

