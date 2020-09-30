The 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe And Sportback Launch Editions Feature Awesome New Paintwork And Blue Brakes

Photo : Audi

The Audi RS5 hasn’t been through a major overhaul for 2021, but the coming model year updates do include the addition of two limited-run launch edition trim levels with some fantastic new paintwork, including the return of the stunning Ascari Blue.



The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback Slays I hadn’t been in an Audi in a long time when I climbed into the 2019 RS 5 Sportback. To be honest,… Read more

We’ve seen Ascari Blue before on plenty of Audi models, including the RS7 and the R8 sports car, and it seems as if it’s been available on the 2018 and 2019 Audi A5 Sportback models for some time (though it’s not currently available on the automaker’s website configurator for the model).