Car Design

The 2021 Audi RS5 Coupe And Sportback Launch Editions Feature Awesome New Paintwork And Blue Brakes

Justin T. Westbrook
Photo: Audi
Photo: Audi

The Audi RS5 hasn’t been through a major overhaul for 2021, but the coming model year updates do include the addition of two limited-run launch edition trim levels with some fantastic new paintwork, including the return of the stunning Ascari Blue.

We’ve seen Ascari Blue before on plenty of Audi models, including the RS7 and the R8 sports car, and it seems as if it’s been available on the 2018 and 2019 Audi A5 Sportback models for some time (though it’s not currently available on the automaker’s website configurator for the model).

2 / 9

The same, but different.

The same, but different.

Photo: Audi

Where the R8’s Ascari was a little dark and the RS7’s look was a little brighter and more metallic, this new RS5 Ascari tone is a bit flatter than anything before. At least, that’s how it looks in the images Audi has released so far. It’ll be available on just 25 RS5 Coupes and 100 RS5 sedans as the fittingly named Ascari Launch Edition.

3 / 9

The paint adds* SPEED.

The paint adds* SPEED.

Photo: Audi

The best part of the Ascari edition, aside from the great blue paint, is that it’ll also be tuned to hit a top speed of up to 174 mph, a nice upgrade over the regular RS5 family’s 155 mph limit.

4 / 9

If you're not feeling blue, you could try going dark.

If you’re not feeling blue, you could try going dark.

Photo: Audi

The second special is the Black Optic Launch Edition, which blacks out the various accents on the interior and exterior and is available only with the choice of Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Gray, Nardo Gray or Tango Red paint. However, the roof will be black on the coupe if you get the limited edition, regardless.

5 / 9

Here's a full breakdown of each package from the Audi press release:

Here’s a full breakdown of each package from the Audi press release:

Photo: Audi

﻿Ascari launch edition includes (25 Coupe / 100 Sportback units):

  • Audi exclusive Ascari Blue metallic paint
  • Blue brake calipers and ceramic front brakes
  • 20” 5-arm-flag design forged wheels in silver finish with summer performance tires
  • Carbon fiber trimmed engine cover
  • 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel in Alcantara® with shift paddles
  • Audi dynamic steering which offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the Audi drive select setting
  • Audi exclusive painted matte alu optic side sill inlays
  • RS Carbon matte inlays and RS design package interior with gray contrast stitching
  • RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control and RS sport exhaust system with black tailpipes
  • Driver assistance package and navigation package

Black optic launch edition includes (100 Coupe / 325 Sportback units):

  • 20” 5-segment-spoke-evo design wheels in high-gloss black finish with summer performance tires
  • Available colors include Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Gray, Nardo Gray, Tango Red.
  • Black Audi rings and badges
  • Black roof (Coupe only, excludes Mythos Black)
  • High-gloss black exterior elements including black mirror housings, front spoiler and rear diffuser trim
  • 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel in Alcantara® with shift paddles
  • Audi dynamic steering which offers a variable steering ratio that adjusts based on vehicle speed and the Audi drive select setting
  • Dynamic package which includes red brake calipers, RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control and the RS sport exhaust system with black tailpipes
  • RS Carbon matte inlays and RS design package interior with red contrast stitching
  • Driver assistance package and navigation package
6 / 9

New button!

New button!

Photo: Audi

All 2021 Audi RS5 models come equipped with a fixed RS sport-tuned suspension and can be optioned with a Dynamic package that uses “steel springs and adjustable dampers” to reduce pitch and roll movement when the going gets fun. There’s also a new RS-Mode button on the steering wheel of every RS that can activate one of two adjustable driving mode presets for the sport differential, steering, transmission shift points and throttle response settings.

7 / 9

Typical Audi torque manipulation.

Typical Audi torque manipulation.

Photo: Audi

The transmission is still an eight-speed Tiptronic with available paddle shifters. It’s linked to a full-time quattro all-wheel-drive setup, and the new rear differential can kick in and actively split torque between the rear wheels for improved traction and handling. Nearly all of the car’s torque can go to just one corner of the car if it has to, according to Audi.

8 / 9

Looking this good costs some money.

Looking this good costs some money.

Photo: Audi

That’s all powered by a 2.9-liter V6 twin-turbo engine making 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Audi promises a 0-to-60 mph clocking of 3.8 seconds or less for the coupe and sedan.

The 2021 Audi RS5 coupe starts at $75,100 and the Sportback at $75,400. The Black Optic Edition is $87,400, coupe or Sportback, according to the press release, and the Ascari Launch Edition is $95,600 for the coupe and $95,900 for the Sportback.

9 / 9

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

