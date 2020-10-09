Here's The Interior That Acura Hopes Will Help The New MDX Stand Out

Photo : Acura

We’ve got new generations of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Mercedes GLA, Nissan Rogue and Ford Explorer, in addition to entirely new cars like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Genesis GV80 and Ford Bronco, so a new fourth-generation Acura MDX arrives in the face of plentiful competition. I’m probably forgetting a lot of others! Sheesh, do automakers ever know where the money is.

This blog, specifically, is about the MDX, new photos of which Acura released this week. The images show an updated interior for a vehicle that Acura says is intended to be its flagship. The 2021 MDX prototype — what the production version will look like more or less — will debut in full next week. But with the interior photos we get a glimpse of Acura’s next play in a very, very crowded marketplace, where every automaker seems determined to show off their newest Sunday best.

The MDX’s competitors are cars like the BMW X5, Audi Q7, Infiniti QX60 and Mercedes GLE, two of which — the X5 and GLE — were also updated in the past couple of years. You’d almost think that automakers know what really sells in the American marketplace.

Acura sold 52,019 MDXs last year, a 1 percent improvement over 2018. And while that number will probably shrink for 2020 because of (gestures to everything), it will probably still sell enough to be Acura’s second biggest seller in the U.S., behind the RDX, its little brother, as it was last year. The MDX will also get, as is necessary, some new interior tech that you will instantly forget:

Signature Acura technologies debuting in the new MDX Prototype will include the Acura Precision Cockpit™ all-digital driver’s meter, an ultra-wide full-HD center display and a next-level, 25-speaker “Signature Edition” ELS Studio 3D® premium audio system with integrated LED ambient lighting.

Which will be part of Acura’s play in a segment where consumers have a ton of choices. It’s not a great time to be alive if you’re someone who’s into small, sensibly priced cars, but if you love $50,000 SUVs it’s never been better.

